Irish Police Seize E-Bikes and Drugs in Major Dublin Operation
- • Gardaí have seized over 180 vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters, in a major Dublin crackdown.
- • The operation uncovered suspected drugs worth €158,000, cash, and a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition.
- • Four people have been charged following Tuesday’s high-impact day of action under Operation Meacán.
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An Garda Síochána have seized 166 e-bikes and e-scooters, seven e-dirt bikes, four scrambler motorcycles and three quad vehicles following 96 searches in Dublin.
The large-scale operation was part of a “high-impact day of action” under Operation Meacán, which took place on Tuesday in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.
During the operation, five individuals were arrested. Gardaí confirmed that four out of the five have now been charged.
Drugs, Cash and Firearm Seized
Alongside the vehicles, Gardaí discovered €25,820 in cash and €158,000 worth of suspected drugs. A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were also recovered during the searches, highlighting the scale of criminal activity being targeted.
Operation Meacán was launched in December 2023 to tackle the use of electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes in criminal activity. Gardaí say the initiative is aimed at disrupting organised groups who exploit these vehicles for illegal purposes.
A Garda spokesperson described the day of action as a significant success, adding: “This operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling criminal activity involving electric vehicles and ensuring public safety.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.