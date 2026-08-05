• Gardaí have seized over 180 vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters, in a major Dublin crackdown.

• The operation uncovered suspected drugs worth €158,000, cash, and a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition.

• Four people have been charged following Tuesday’s high-impact day of action under Operation Meacán.

An Garda Síochána have seized 166 e-bikes and e-scooters, seven e-dirt bikes, four scrambler motorcycles and three quad vehicles following 96 searches in Dublin.

The large-scale operation was part of a “high-impact day of action” under Operation Meacán, which took place on Tuesday in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Irish Police Seize E-Bikes and Drugs in Major Dublin Operation

Source: Getty Images

During the operation, five individuals were arrested. Gardaí confirmed that four out of the five have now been charged.

Drugs, Cash and Firearm Seized

Alongside the vehicles, Gardaí discovered €25,820 in cash and €158,000 worth of suspected drugs. A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were also recovered during the searches, highlighting the scale of criminal activity being targeted.

Operation Meacán was launched in December 2023 to tackle the use of electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes in criminal activity. Gardaí say the initiative is aimed at disrupting organised groups who exploit these vehicles for illegal purposes.

A Garda spokesperson described the day of action as a significant success, adding: “This operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling criminal activity involving electric vehicles and ensuring public safety.”

Source: Legit.ng