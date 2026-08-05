The Australian Department of Home Affairs detailed three study and training visa options for foreign nationals

The government outlined eligibility, duration of stay, and application costs for each temporary visa category available to applicants.

Australia revealed student, guardian, and training visas, highlighting different purposes and varying costs for prospective foreign visitors

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has outlined three temporary visa options available to foreigners planning to visit the country for study or professional training.

The information, featured on the official immigration online visa page, provides a clear guide on eligibility criteria, duration of stay, and base application costs for prospective visitors.

Australia shares details on 3 kinds of visas foreigners can use to visit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia lists 3 types of visas for foreigners

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the primary option highlighted is:

1. The Student Visa (Subclass 500).

This allows foreign nationals aged six years or older to stay in Australia for the full duration of their enrolled course. Applicants must be enrolled in a full-time program at a recognised educational institution. The base fee starts from AUD 2,500 (N2.4m), with stays granted for up to six years in line with the course duration.

2, The Student Guardian Visa (Subclass 590)

This pathway permits a parent or eligible relative to stay in Australia to care for a student visa holder under 18 years of age, or, in special circumstances, an older student visa holder. The application fee starts at AUD 2,500 (N2.4m), and the stay length is tied directly to the student’s visa duration.

The third category is:

3. The Training Visa (Subclass 407)

This is designed for foreign nationals seeking workplace-based training or professional development programs to upgrade their skills. Lasting up to two years, this visa carries a lower starting cost of AUD 535 (N513,713.92), though authorities emphasized it is not intended for primary employment.

Australia lists 5 benefits of citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines key differences between permanent residency and full citizenship status.

Permanent residents in Australia enjoy a broad range of rights, including Medicare access, property loans, and the ability to work in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng