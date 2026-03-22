Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has shared an update about his ongoing DNA battle with the late singer's widow, Wunmi

Aloba, in a viral video, shared what his lawyer detected as he claimed a powerful person in Lagos was out to frustrate the case

The late singer's father also opened up on his desire to transfer the case from Lagos to Ekiti state, stirring reactions

Joseph Aloba, the father of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has stirred reactions after he shared his plans to ask his lawyer about the possibilities of transferring his ongoing DNA legal battle with the late singer's widow, Wunmi, from Lagos to Ekiti state.

In a video shared via Mobhad's father's TikTok page on Saturday, March 21, 2026, Aloba shared what his lawyer found about the DNA facilities presented in court by the welfare officer and Wunmi’s lawyer.

Mohbad’s father shares what his lawyer found out about DNA facilities submitted in court. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Aloba, the facilities submitted were fake. He further alleged that there was a powerful person behind the scenes trying to frustrate the case.

Mohbad's father also appealed to Lagos state to step in, stating that without the DNA test, the singer couldn't be buried.

"I was so sad when my lawyer called me that he detected that The DNA facilities that were presented by the court’s welfare officer and Wunmi’s lawyer were fake. The facilities don’t carry out DNA on embalmed bodies. Now I believe that a powerful person in Lagos is using Mohbad’s death to trouble me and the person doesn’t want him to get justice

"I will ask my lawyer if we can move this case from Lagos to Ekiti. I am appealing to The Lagos State to allow me bury Mohbad. Without The DNA result, Mohbad cannot be buried. He was exhumed for a reason," Mohbad's father said in the video.

Mohbad’s father seeks possibility of transfer DNA case from Lagos to Ekiti. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's father's lawyer had contacted the laboratories to confirm their ability to carry out post-mortem DNA testing, particularly involving tissue extraction from embalmed remains.

However, responses from Alpha Biolabs and Advanced Histopathology Laboratory Limited reportedly indicated that they do not handle such procedures.

The video of Mohbad's father sharing an update about ongoing DNA battle is below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's father's update

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

real_jolash commented:

"Why is that all the women or ladies here think same direction, the person fighting for justice provided valid DNA tissue base facility center, meanwhile the other person provided otherwise as well as the court that’s supposed to be neutral and be the last hope of a common man ; how is DNA a death penalty… do it and move on, it’s now taking 3 years…

chiomzy_p said:

"Na you do yourself sir .. You were the one that quickly went to bury your child .. You were not anxious for answers then .. now you are ..Yall should allow mohbad rest in peace."

jeromendidi said:

"Leave wunmi center first…do your own at your own center first."

opeyemi__halley commented:

"Make them carry case from Lagos to Ekiti?? Omooo."

simplytife_abbey reacted:

"So you think they won’t get u in ekiti….Abeg make them bury the guy joor."

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video, Aloba claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng