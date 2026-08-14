Sweden's Migration Agency checks applicants against three separate authorities before granting citizenship to foreigners

Unpaid taxes, fines, maintenance payments, and private company debts handed to enforcers can all block a citizenship bid

Even clearing all debts does not guarantee approval, as Sweden requires applicants to demonstrate they can stay debt-free

Sweden has set out a clear financial threshold for foreigners hoping to become citizens, with the Swedish Migration Agency flagging three categories of unpaid debt that can derail an application entirely.

When a person applies for Swedish citizenship, the Migration Agency does not rely solely on what the applicant declares. It actively requests records from the Swedish Enforcement Authority, the Swedish Police, and the Swedish Security Service to verify whether the person has any outstanding debts or criminal history in the country.

Sweden lists types of debts that can cause rejection of citizenship application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The agency also cross-checks applicants against the Schengen Information System (SIS) as part of its review.

Debts that can block Swedish citizenship application

1. The first category covers unpaid taxes, fines, and other state-imposed fees.

2. The second involves failure to meet maintenance payment obligations, typically child or spousal support.

3. The third is perhaps the least obvious: debts originally owed to private companies that have since been transferred to the Swedish Enforcement Authority for collection.

All three can result in a citizenship application being denied.

The financial scrutiny goes beyond simply checking whether debts exist at the time of application. Even applicants who have fully settled their outstanding balances may still face rejection.

Swedish law typically requires that at least two years pass after debts are cleared before a person can be considered for citizenship. The reasoning is straightforward: applicants must demonstrate that their debt-free status is stable and not temporary.

Citizenship: When circumstances are taken into account

There is, however, a degree of nuance built into the process. Authorities may consider the circumstances under which the debts were incurred.

If an applicant accumulated financial obligations as a result of economic abuse within a relationship, that context can be factored into the assessment rather than treated the same as wilful non-payment.

For Nigerians and other Africans on the japa journey with Sweden in mind, the message from the Migration Agency is clear: financial responsibility is not just encouraged, it is a formal requirement for qualifying as a citizen.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng