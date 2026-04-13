The long-standing feud between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin has once again taken centre stage

This time around, Iyabo Ojo confronted Lizzy Anjorin directly by taking to the latter's Instagram page section

The Return of Arinzo producer threw shades at Lizzy with a meme, which stirred a fiery response

Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have caused a buzz with recent exchanges on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo made headlines after she posted a video promoting her movie, Return of Arinzo, while mimicking Lizzy’s voice and dramatic mannerisms, including wide-eyed expressions and exaggerated hand movements.

Iyabo Ojo shares comment on Lizzy Anjorin's official Instagram page amid feud. Credit: lizzyanjorin/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Lizzy questioned Iyabo's role in her film, claiming she was not the actual producer. She went on to share Iyabo's picture on her Instagram page while hurling insults at her.

In a clapback, Iyabo directly addressed Lizzy, thanking her sarcastically for promoting her movie while accusing her of identity theft and referencing a past theft incident in Idumota.

She highlighted her movie's commercial success, claiming the earnings were sufficient to buy a house in Lekki. Iyabo, who took to Lizzy's Instagram page to share a lizard meme, also pleaded with Lizzy to stop deleting her comments on her page.

In a fiery response, Lizzy shared a screenshot of Iyabo's comment on her page, as she claimed that it was a move to distract her from speaking about her alleged involvement in Mohbad's death.

Lizzy Anjorin accuses Iyabo Ojo of using Mohbad to raise donations. Credit: lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

According to Lizzy, Iyabo's child was at Mohbad's house when he died. She also claimed that the actress had used the singer's name to raise donations.

The video of Lizzy Anjorin making bold accusations against Iyabo Ojo is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin's exchange

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

AdetayoFunmil3 commented:

"Can they both marry each other or make one man marry them together."

Moteivah reacted:

"She’s online and active for Lizzy this night. Mounted in her comment sessions giving her . I’ve said Toyosi, her PA should collect her phone."

samsonofUS commented:

"Iyabo is very smart She is rage baiting Lizzy Lizzy go talk more about the movie, that’s another PR."

LilyjoeBae said:

"Me ehhh I think it is just online cruise for them, they might be good friends in closed doors oooo."

freshnessofuk said:

"The movie is making millions but the dialogue is still stuck in the trenches. Pure chaos and zero class."

anvnymus reacted:

"Abeg no be the movie person come out now talk say e no make sense.? Abi which return she dey talk about."

Why Iyabo Ojo appreciated Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham after she publicly supported her movie The Return of Arinzo.

Toyin shared a flyer of the film on Instagram and urged fans to watch it in cinemas, which later caught Iyabo’s attention.

Iyabo responded by thanking Toyin and calling her her “darling sister” in the comment section, showing appreciation for the support.

Source: Legit.ng