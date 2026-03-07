Chaos in the Ring: Portable, Carter Efe to Settle Beef in Celebrity Boxing Showdown in Lagos
- Controversial singer Portable and skitmaker Carter Efe will finally settle their heated rivalry inside a boxing ring at a major fight night scheduled for May 1 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos
- The event, tagged "Chaos in the Ring," will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN and will also feature several professional boxing contests involving African and international fighters
- According to the organisers, the celebrity clash between the two social media stars will headline a stacked card that aims to showcase Africa's rising boxing talent
Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, and skitmaker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly called Carter Efe, will finally settle their long-running rivalry inside the boxing ring.
The two social media stars are set to headline a celebrity fight night tagged Chaos in the Ring on May 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.
The bout is being organised to draw global attention to African boxing while giving fans a chance to watch one of the most talked-about feuds play out in the ring.
Balmoral Group Promotions unveils fight night
The event is put together by Balmoral Group Promotions in partnership with AK Promotions, with live broadcast rights secured by DAZN, The Nation reported.
The organisers explained that the programme will mix professional contests with celebrity bouts, creating a unique spectacle for fans in Nigeria and beyond.
Ezekiel Adamu, Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group Promotions, said the initiative was designed to showcase African fighters to the world.
“This is Africa’s moment. We’ve built this card to showcase our own talent, the warriors who have come through the ranks here in Africa. We’ve teamed up once again with Amir Khan to put Nigeria and the continent on the map for the world to see.”
Amir Khan praises African boxing passion
Former world champion Amir Khan also expressed excitement about the Lagos event, stressing that the energy of African boxing is unmatched.
“I’ve been in big fights around the globe, but the passion in Africa is something special. These fighters have heart, skill and fire; now they get to show it on the biggest stage. Lagos is going to be electric.”
Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali clarifies rumours on move to Premier Soccer League giants, Kazier Chiefs
Professional bouts on the boxing card
Beyond the celebrity showdown between Carter Efe and Portable, the fight night will feature several high-profile professional contests.
Nigerian cruiserweight Ezra Arenyeka, nicknamed the “Nigerian King,” will face Bayelsa-born Godday Appah, known as “Zodsolo,” in a bout dubbed the Niger Delta Peace Fight. Appah’s 93 percent knockout ratio makes him one of the most feared finishers in Africa.
In another contest, Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah will battle Newcastle’s Joe Laws in a super-middleweight clash expected to thrill fans.
British southpaw Michael McKinson is scheduled to meet undefeated Algerian prospect Mohammad Sahnoun, while Nigerian teenage sensation Raheem Animashaun takes on Tanzanian veteran Emmanuel Amos in a youth-versus-experience matchup.
Other fights include Basit Adebayo against Tanzania’s Loren Japhet, national middleweight champion Rasheed Adeyemo versus Nicolaus Michael Mdoe, and a welterweight clash between UK-based Ghanaian Samuel Antwi and Congolese veteran Paul Kamanga.
Portable arrests Carter Efe after bar clash
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable caused chaos on Wednesday, March 4, at his Odogwu bar in Sango, Ogun state, when he ordered the arrest of content creators Carter Efe and Hamzat Kolu Wahala after a heated confrontation.
The clash began when Carter Efe, Kolu and their team visited the bar without what Portable considered a proper notice.
The matter was later settled by the intervention of a man he identified as Ija Omode Oga of Destiny Record, and Carter Efe, Kolu and their team regained freedom hours later.
