Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere Egbi in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa finally confirmed news of his previous marriage

The actor revealed how he met his ex-wife and how the union packed up after about one year

Pere however, did not give reasons as to why his first marriage to his abroad ex-wife at 25 crashed

When Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere Egbi landed in the Shine Ya Eye house, a lot of rumours came up about his marital status.

The actor in an interview on Toke Makinwa's podcast revealed that he was indeed married at one time.

Pere reveals he got married at 25 abroad Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Pere disclosed that he got married to a lady at 25 after he had just landed in the United States.

The BBNaija star did not reveal why the marriage ended, but the union lasted for a little over a year before both parties called it quits.

Pere also added that he was introduced to his wife by a friend at a party, and on their first official date, they slept together in his car because he didn't have a place of his own at that time.

In 2021, Pere's management put to rest the news that the reason for the failed marriage was because the reality star beat her up when she was pregnant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pere's revelation

upupupigo:

"He’s a former US army, he would have gone to jail if he actually beat her, yankee no be naija."

shocokinq:

"Lolz . You think say na Lagos."

odetunde.olajumoke:

"You think all other Countries will be like Nigeria, where we embraces manipulation."

don_jman:

"Aunty Blogger, try to reason well before you post, people in the USA go to jail for as little as shoplifting. How can you accuse Pere with all that? Someone that eventually served for the US Army."

Pere Egbi reveals marriage is a scam

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi, made yet another strong point on social media that caused a commotion.

This time, the reality star submitted that marriage is a scam, and in a different post, he went on to explain that love isn’t.

The young used heaven to explain his point, saying there won't be anything like husband or wife there.

