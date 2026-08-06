Ndubuisi Gift, a student at Saint Maria Goretti Grammar School in Benin City, has shared her 2026 WAEC result on TikTok after it was released

Her result screenshot showed she scored D7 in General Mathematics and D7 in Physics, the two subjects she considered most important

The heartbroken young lady has hinted at rewriting the WAEC examination in 2027 to improve her grades, triggering reactions online

Ndubuisi Gift, a secondary school leaver from Saint Maria Goretti Grammar School in Benin City, broke down after checking her 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results and took to TikTok to share her pain with her followers.

In a post shared on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, the young girl wrote: "weac release today I got weak in my important subject trying again next year 💔😭😭."

A young lady was disappointed after seeing her 2026 WAEC result. Photo Credit: @giftkoka65, WAEC

Source: TikTok

Ndubuisi Gift's 2026 WAEC result

A screenshot of her result, which accompanied the post, showed a mixed performance across her subjects.

She earned B2 in Civic Education, B3 in Marketing, B3 in Economics, B3 in Agriculture, B3 in Biology, and C4 in English Language. However, the scores that hurt the most were D7 in General Mathematics and D7 in Physics, the two subjects she described as her most important.

The result means she did not obtain the minimum credit passes typically required in Mathematics and English for university admission under JAMB and most Nigerian tertiary institution requirements, a blow familiar to thousands of candidates every year.

Rather than stay silent about the disappointment, Ndubuisi chose to be open about her situation and signalled that she intends to rewrite the examination in 2027.

Her TikTok post below:

2026 WAEC result: Netizens react

The post drew empathy from other young Nigerians who shared their own struggles, with many revealing they also received poor grades in key subjects.

@just helen said:

"So sorry 😢."

@Amara said:

"I got E8 in English I have hope in becoming sorry dear😢😊."

@celeb said:

"I got e 8 I have only hope in neco sorry dear."

@favy said:

"Pls guys check my last post to see my waec results 😭❤️ omo I cry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who had promised her brother N50,000 for each A1 he scored lamented after seeing his 2026 WAEC result.

WAEC reacts to list of withheld results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that WAEC had reacted to a viral list of withheld WASSCE results that emerged on social media.

The council issued the denial on Wednesday, August 5, through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

WAEC asked the public to disregard the document entirely.

Source: Legit.ng