A woman identified as Sisialagbo’s husband’s godmother has come forward to defend him against the massive backlash

According to the godmother, the video was shared in "good faith" and was never intended to tarnish Sisialagbo’s reputation

The woman suggested that the leak was a form of spiritual intervention, stating that "God just wanted to expose them

A woman identified as Hakeem's godmother, the husband of social media influencer Eniola Sisialagbo, has publicly spoken about the viral private video that has dominated online conversations.

Legit.ng reports that the influencer had apologised following the circulation of a clip allegedly involving her, her husband, and another woman.

Reports had earlier claimed that the video first surfaced in a group chat before spreading widely across social media.

The godmother suggested that the leak by Hakeem was a form of spiritual intervention. Photos: Eniola Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Amid the controversy, the woman, who described herself as close to Hakeem, defended him and insisted that he did not intentionally release the footage to embarrass his wife.

In a now-viral video, the woman portrayed Hakeem as a responsible individual who genuinely cares about his wife.

According to her, the clip was not shared with malicious intent, but rather in what she described as good faith.

“Hakeem is not a bad man. The video was leaked by mistake, and the way and manner it came out was not to malign Sisialagbo’s image,” she said.

She further implied that the exposure might have been beyond human control, attributing the outcome to a higher purpose.

“God just want to expose them,” she added.

Sisialagbo reacts to leaked video

Sisialagbo addressing the controversy in a Facebook post, she admitted wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity of the video circulating online, I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote.

She explained that the situation has taken a heavy emotional toll on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the clip surfaced. According to her, the controversy has affected her sleep and appetite, leaving her distressed.

“This is a great phase for me and I pray for God forgiveness and my fans forgiveness. Please let’s move on pass this because this media is where I get little support to feed,” she added.

Sisialagbo further appealed to followers not to condemn her, stressing that her online presence is tied to her livelihood.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Sisialagbo's leaked video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Ogbeni Niyi Joseph:

"You own your body, nobody will be disappointed in you. Lesson learn, move on. Life is beautiful to allow that pin you down."

Kujore Abiola:

"You don't have to explain yourself to anybody, they will get over it with time"

@princess.tolani shared:

"They say I’m proud… but they don’t know what I’ve seen. Being around my own gender sometimes comes with too much ilara and betrayal. You trust someone today, tomorrow your story is with their husband… why? 💔 As for you Iyawaweloka Eku oshi😮😮Oloriburuku we are waiting for this moment onilara"

Sisialagbo says the controversy has affected her sleep and appetite, leaving her distressed. Photo: Sisialagbo.

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring pint-sized Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng