Tonto Dikeh has shared a post that caught the attention of many of her fans on Facebook, as she accompanied it with prayers

In the post, she shared a family portrait, and the prayers she included sparked debate among many of her fans

Her post stirred reactions on social media, as many prayed that what they believed about her and her words would come to pass

Nigerian actress turned evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, has set social media abuzz with a post about her prayer request to God.

The mother of one, who recently reconciled with her ex-husband and father of her son, Olakunle Churchill, shared her family portrait online alongside several prayer requests.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh shares family portrait and prayer request online. Photo cresdit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the picture, she was seen standing beside her ex-husband and their son, King Andre, while the estranged couple placed their hands on him. The portrait was taken during King Andre’s birthday, which was held a few months ago.

Tonto Dikeh shares what she wants from God

In the caption of her Facebook post, Tonto Dikeh prayed for direction, clarity, and wisdom in decision-making.

Tonto Dikeh prays for her fans on Facebook, they react. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

She also asked God for discipline to remain consistent even in difficult times. In addition, she prayed for the works of her hands to attract the right opportunities, partnerships, and clients.

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh’s post

Fans reacted excitedly to the post, with some asking whether Churchill had proposed again, based on the nature of her prayer points.

Others suggested the Evangelist might be seeking clarity about returning to her former marriage.

Some commenters expressed joy and prayed that she would reunite fully with her estranged husband, while others shared hopes that she would have a daughter for him soon.

Here is the Facebook post below:

Fans defend Tonto Dikeh over post

Reacting to the post, many fans praised her and shared their opinion about her past life and what she asks God to do for her. Here are the comments below:

@Ukaa Chizzy wrote:

"Are you guys sure Churchill is not proposing to come back to Tonto, This one Tonto is praying for clarity in decision making... This post is very deep but some of you might not see it."

@realmerciluv shared:

"The portrait was a gift given to her. On mother's day."

@beyonddare__properties said:

"Jesus baby, with organic gbagba."

@aboardinglifeinca shared:

"Tonto go on, we dey your back like Zuma rock…pls just help me add one baby girl to the family picture na u get your hub ohhh and make you just born all your children for one place."

@fine_girli2 wrote:

"Tonto is collecting her husband back if you no you no because this one done pass co_parenting but I love it for her sha."

@chukslaurent shared:

"lol, Tonto is coming back. If you know, you know."

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday.

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled.

Source: Legit.ng