Investigations revealed that Onoetiyi, along with accomplices, beheaded Paulinus and disposed of his body in the Orere River

The police commissioner urged the public to be vigilant and highlighted the importance of proper upbringing

The Delta State Police Command has arrested Mr. Efe Onoetiyi for the murder of his best friend, Paulinus Okon, after allegedly collecting over N50 million from the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, disclosed this on Monday while parading Onoetiyi along with four other suspects.

Delta State Police Arrest Man for Alleged Murder of Best Friend Over N50 Million, Details Emerge

CP Olufemi narrated the tragic incident, revealing that Paulinus was reported missing on September 8, 2024, by his brother after going out with Onoetiyi.

According to PUNCH, despite initially denying any knowledge of Paulinus's whereabouts, Onoetiyi later demanded N500,000 from the deceased’s brother to purportedly pay a herbalist who could locate Paulinus.

He subsequently claimed Paulinus was kidnapped and collected a ransom of approximately N20,715,000 from the family, allegedly to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Suspicions grew, leading to Onoetiyi's arrest and the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

An intelligence-led investigation by the DPO Ekpan indicted Okeimute Gaga, who confessed that Onoetiyi had requested the killing of Paulinus at the Orere River in Otokutu.

On the night of September 8, 2024, Onoetiyi, along with Sunday Ikpeba and a herbalist named Lawrence Joseph, reportedly beheaded Paulinus and disposed of his body in the river, while Joseph buried the head at his shrine.

During interrogation, Onoetiyi was said to have admitted to diverting N30 million from Paulinus, meant for purchasing a house, to his personal use, including buying land and building a duplex. Unable to explain his actions, he resorted to murder to avoid confronting Paulinus.

The Commissioner urged the public to be cautious about the friends they keep, especially during this season, and lamented the lack of proper upbringing for boy children.

