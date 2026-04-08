Actress Bambam has made a noticeable update to her bio on her official Instagram page

The Nollywood star reverted to her maiden name, editing out her husband Teddy A's surname

Her action has further fueled ongoing rumours and speculations about her marriage to Teddy A

Reality star-turned-Nollywood actress Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam, has updated her Instagram bio to "Bambam Olawunmi," dropping her husband's surname, Adenibuyan, amid ongoing rumours of a separation from Teddy A.

Bambam and Teddy A met in the Big Brother Naija house, married in 2019, and have children together, but their relationship has faced constant public scrutiny, with no official confirmation of a split.

Bambam fuels rumours about her marriage with Teddy A with new action on social media. Credit: bammybestowed/teddya

Source: Instagram

However, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the Nollywood actress took a noticeable step that renewed speculation about the state of her marriage.

Legit.ng confirmed that she has quietly reverted to her maiden name across her social media and public profiles.

A check on her Instagram page and Facebook page by Legit.ng confirmed the new update.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in a recent cast credit, Bambam was listed as Oluwabamike Oluwabunmi, instead of her married name, Bamike Olawunmi‑Adenibuyan.

However, at the time this report was published, neither Bambam nor Teddy A had issued any statement addressing the sudden name change. Their silence has only intensified speculations on social media.

A screenshot showing Bambam's new name on her Instagram is below:

Bambam update her Facebook and Instagram pages to show her maiden name amid rumours about her marriage to Teddy A. Credit: bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Bambam removes Teddy A's surname from bio

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ashakeeeee commented:

"Omo Mrs Adenibuyan no buyan again oo."

Olasunk29882333 said:

"What do you expect her to do...she wan enter acting world big time."

olulade15 commented:

"BAMBAM has mastered the art of social media usage & she will remain in the public glare for a long time. Since some people dey jobless na to dey comot surname return am again. Dey comot middle name turn am to surname. All a plot to always be in d news which is good for her career."

winnerbet7 commented:

"She wants to BAM BAM, and she wants to move with the big boys."

BIGUZOMA reacted:

"Omo i dont know if its actually better to just keep your marriage away from social media A lot of celebs have divorced and yet no one knows."

jaharoundme said:

"I remember that yr for bbn wen this girl wan die follow teddy, like she literally dumb her family for teddy, buh fame don dey she wan dey gas now."

Just__Oby commented:

"A sachet of water is 50 naira. You could get half a bag of water for 50 naira before. But it's BamBam's marriage we're concerned about, something she hasn't even confirmed btw."

Bambam dances with artists

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Bambam having fun and grooving to music surfaced online and drew attention from many people.

In the video making the rounds, she was seen at a club, enjoying herself and dancing to lively music. She wore a body-hugging gown that highlighted her curves and paired it with dark sunglasses.

Source: Legit.ng