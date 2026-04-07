Pastor Adeboye was among the prominent figures who attended Otunba Gbenga Daniel's 70th birthday and thanksgiving service

A viral video showed the moment the RCCG pastor was ushered to the pulpit to minister during the celebration

Some netizens noted what Adeboye did as he took the centre stage in the church, stirring reactions online

A video capturing the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, at a thanksgiving service for former Ogun state governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Monday, April 6, 2026, has gone viral on social media.

The short clip showed the cleric walking from the altar area to the pulpit while being supported by his son, Leke Adeboye, at Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun state.

However, the highlight that caused a stir on social media was the moment Adeboye appeared to bow in what appeared to be an honour to the tradition and sacredness of the church where the thanksgiving service took place.

According to PUNCH, Adeboye, who ministered at the event, described the former governor of Ogun and senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as “quite an exceptional politician and original Omoluwabi”.

Aside from Pastor Adeboye, other prominent figures in attendance, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, Ademola Adeleke, Olubadan of Ibadan and Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

The video showing the moment Pastor Adeboye mounted another church's pulpit in Ogun is below:

Reactions trail video of Pastor Adeboye at another church

Reacting, some netizens claimed the RCCG leader bowed to the statue of Jesus Christ placed at the centre of the church as they criticised his action.

Legit.ng captured some of the reaction. Read the comments below:

Husseinolakitan commented:

"He bowed for image..... that is idol worship."

IamShola_best commented:

"What or who did he bowed to?"

cuteneka commented:

"That guy on the cross isn’t Jesus. Can Christians discard that picture in their worship?"

NdukaNoelIkem commented:

"When the big Churches use a symbol of white jesus on the cross. This is pure Baal worship oh, run oh! They have theological schools that teach only prosperity no research into the the truth. They seem to skip parts of the Bible that speak to colour and features of the real Jews."

oelcortez116 commented:

"Una dey inside the same occultic Pastor for morning, Oluwo for night."

cmrforbs commented:

"Bowing down to a picture of jesus contradicts the bible sha."

Jeremiah6667 said:

"You don't have to be very close to this baba to find out his love for power and people in power. Joseph was sought after. He was not desperate to be with the high and mighty. Selflessness is a prerequisite for any servant. Unfortunately, we have masters in place of servants."

'How I almost died' - Adeboye

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye recalled how he nearly lost his life seven years ago during an evangelism programme due to poor road conditions.

Adeboye shared the testimony at the Special Holy Ghost Service, themed "Joy Unspeakable.”

The testimony, however, became a debate on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng