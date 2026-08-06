A Nigerian man, Ndiana-Abasi Udom, has shared the 2026 WAEC result of his friend's daughter on Facebook, revealing she scored six A1s alongside two unexpected C grades

Throughout her exams, the girl repeatedly told her mother she could not score below an A, and she even refused to sit the NECO examination out of confidence

The student is now requesting that her English Language and Mathematics scripts be recalled and remarked, insisting the grades are impossible

A Nigerian girl who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after her result showed a combination that her own family refuses to accept.

Ndiana-Abasi Udom took to Facebook on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to share the result of his friend's daughter, who scored A1 in six subjects but received a C5 in English Language and a C6 in General Mathematics.

A girl is seeking the remarking of two subjects after seeing her 2026 WAEC result. Photo Credit: Ndiana-Abasi Udom, WAEC

Source: Facebook

The six A1 grades covered Commerce, Accounting, Economics, Civic Education, Digital Technologies, and Foods and Nutrition.

WAEC 2026: Student seeks remark of subjects

What made the result stand out was the backstory Udom shared alongside it. During the examination period, the girl had repeatedly assured her mother that a B or a C was simply not on the cards for her. She was so certain of her performance that she reportedly declined to write the NECO examination altogether.

When WAEC released her result, the two C grades in Mathematics and English Language left her stunned. Udom described her as "currently sober" and said she is pushing for both scripts to be recalled and formally remarked, maintaining that those scores could not possibly belong to her.

Udom himself sided with the student, writing that he agreed with her "in toto" and called the outcome "not normal," given the clean sweep of distinctions in her other six subjects.

See the man's Facebook post below:

Nigerians divided over result and remark request

The post drew swift reactions from Nigerians online, with opinions split between those backing a remark and those urging caution.

@Sunday Mesike said:

"I urgently urge WAEC authority or separate result investigator to remark the scripts for avoidance of doubt."

@Justified Writings Concepts said:

"She's sound as indicated above, but there are technical areas in these subjects failed."

@Kehinde Balogun said:

"Omo, when you come out of the exam hall with confidence that you have killed that paper only to discover that you wrote rubbish."

@Cynthia Christopher Gambo said:

"By the time they remark and the new result shows 3-Cs, 3-Ds and 3-Fs, her eye go clear. Please don't forget to update us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who wants to study Medicine and Surgery had displayed his WAEC result, wondering if he would gain admission to read his desired course.

Lady heartbroken after seeing WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl had hinted at retaking the WAEC exam in 2027 after seeing her 2026 result.

A screenshot of her result, which accompanied the post, showed a mixed performance across her subjects.

She got B2 in Civic Education, B3 in Marketing, B3 in Economics, B3 in Agriculture, B3 in Biology, and C4 in English Language.

Source: Legit.ng