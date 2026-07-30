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“Is It for the Two of Us?”: Jarvis Reacts After Revisiting Court Marriage Legal Warning
Celebrities

“Is It for the Two of Us?”: Jarvis Reacts After Revisiting Court Marriage Legal Warning

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Jarvis revisited her viral court wedding clips with Peller and found herself fixated on the registrar's legal warning about bigamy
  • The TikTok couple's registry moment went viral after Peller visibly reacted to learning bigamy carries a minimum five-year prison sentence
  • Jarvis publicly wondered whether the punishment applied to both spouses or only to men after watching the footage again

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Content creator Jarvis has reacted to the legal warning that stopped her court wedding cold, admitting she could not stop thinking about it after rewatching her own wedding footage.

The moment in question came during the registry ceremony when an acting registrar explained that violating marriage laws constituted bigamy, an offence carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence with no option of a fine.

Jarvis has revisited the legal warning from her court marriage to Peller, admitting the moment made her stop and think again
Jarvis has shared her reaction after watching back the viral court marriage clip with Peller, reflecting on the legal warning. Photo: realjadrolita
Source: Instagram

Her husband, fellow content creator Peller, reacted during the reading, clearly surprised by the idea that prison and love could appear in the same sentence.

Read also

Video: Moment Peller interrupts court wedding after hearing five-year jail warning

Jarvis revisits the bigamy warning

Jarvis said she was scrolling through wedding clips when she landed on that particular moment and found herself thinking about it all over again.

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"I don't know how to do that thing. That was five years imprisonment or something. I swear to God. I was just thinking about it just now because I just saw the video again," she said.

The TikTok star described the experience as bittersweet. One moment she was blushing at their memories, and the next she was caught off guard by the legal clause.

"Like, you know, I'm going through the videos and I'm like, I'm blushing but when I got to that one, aside the joke. I had to think about it again," she added.
Peller and Jarvis' court marriage has continued to spark conversations after Jarvis opened up about the legal warning from the ceremony
Jarvis has spoken about the legal implications explained during her court marriage to Peller after revisiting the viral wedding video. Photo: realjadrolita
Source: Instagram

Who does the law apply to?

The part of Jarvis's reaction that sent social media into a frenzy was her question about whether the sentence covered both partners or only the husband.

Read also

KWAM1 sparks debate with controversial views on women being labelled ‘loose’

"That five years imprisonment, is it for the men only? Or is it for the two of us?" she asked.

She pointed to Peller's dramatic response at the registry as the basis for her theory, reasoning that his shock suggested the warning may have been directed specifically at men.

"Because I feel like for my man (Peller) to react, maybe it's for the men only. Maybe it's not for the two of us," she said.

Jarvis ultimately brushed the thought aside with a prayer, declaring that nothing of the sort would ever touch their union.

"Nothing will happen in Jesus name. God forbid. I rebuke and I cast. In the name of Jesus," she said.

Watch Jarvis react to the court wedding bigamy warning in the video below:

Fans found the whole exchange hilarious and relatable, with several weighing in online:

@OlajideEleyele:

"For both if anyone is faulty"

@LooneyMara:

"Jarvis asking the question everyone was thinking 😂. Sometimes the way these conversations unfold makes the internet feel like a comedy show."

Read also

Solomon Buchi shares concerns about Peller and Jarvis' marriage ahead of wedding

@Idaneko1:

"See K e knew the answer she's just they whine herself lol 😂 won the set peller up ."

Ossai Ovie react to Peller, Jarvis's court wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis legalised their union in a court ceremony ahead of their August 1 wedding.

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie, reacted by expressing disappointment over the speed of the marriage and the pressures facing the young couple.

He emphasised the importance of a prenuptial agreement for public figures with independent brands, framing it as a mature safeguard rather than a sign of mistrust, while still offering his prayers and well-wishes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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