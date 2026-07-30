Jarvis revisited her viral court wedding clips with Peller and found herself fixated on the registrar's legal warning about bigamy

The TikTok couple's registry moment went viral after Peller visibly reacted to learning bigamy carries a minimum five-year prison sentence

Jarvis publicly wondered whether the punishment applied to both spouses or only to men after watching the footage again

Content creator Jarvis has reacted to the legal warning that stopped her court wedding cold, admitting she could not stop thinking about it after rewatching her own wedding footage.

The moment in question came during the registry ceremony when an acting registrar explained that violating marriage laws constituted bigamy, an offence carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence with no option of a fine.

Jarvis has shared her reaction after watching back the viral court marriage clip with Peller, reflecting on the legal warning. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Her husband, fellow content creator Peller, reacted during the reading, clearly surprised by the idea that prison and love could appear in the same sentence.

Jarvis revisits the bigamy warning

Jarvis said she was scrolling through wedding clips when she landed on that particular moment and found herself thinking about it all over again.

"I don't know how to do that thing. That was five years imprisonment or something. I swear to God. I was just thinking about it just now because I just saw the video again," she said.

The TikTok star described the experience as bittersweet. One moment she was blushing at their memories, and the next she was caught off guard by the legal clause.

"Like, you know, I'm going through the videos and I'm like, I'm blushing but when I got to that one, aside the joke. I had to think about it again," she added.

Jarvis has spoken about the legal implications explained during her court marriage to Peller after revisiting the viral wedding video. Photo: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Who does the law apply to?

The part of Jarvis's reaction that sent social media into a frenzy was her question about whether the sentence covered both partners or only the husband.

"That five years imprisonment, is it for the men only? Or is it for the two of us?" she asked.

She pointed to Peller's dramatic response at the registry as the basis for her theory, reasoning that his shock suggested the warning may have been directed specifically at men.

"Because I feel like for my man (Peller) to react, maybe it's for the men only. Maybe it's not for the two of us," she said.

Jarvis ultimately brushed the thought aside with a prayer, declaring that nothing of the sort would ever touch their union.

"Nothing will happen in Jesus name. God forbid. I rebuke and I cast. In the name of Jesus," she said.

Watch Jarvis react to the court wedding bigamy warning in the video below:

Fans found the whole exchange hilarious and relatable, with several weighing in online:

@OlajideEleyele:

"For both if anyone is faulty"

@LooneyMara:

"Jarvis asking the question everyone was thinking 😂. Sometimes the way these conversations unfold makes the internet feel like a comedy show."

@Idaneko1:

"See K e knew the answer she's just they whine herself lol 😂 won the set peller up ."

Ossai Ovie react to Peller, Jarvis's court wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis legalised their union in a court ceremony ahead of their August 1 wedding.

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie, reacted by expressing disappointment over the speed of the marriage and the pressures facing the young couple.

He emphasised the importance of a prenuptial agreement for public figures with independent brands, framing it as a mature safeguard rather than a sign of mistrust, while still offering his prayers and well-wishes.

Source: Legit.ng