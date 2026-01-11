Funke Akindele alleged that Eniola Badmus was using public funds to bankroll her expensive jewelry and bag collection

Eniola debunked the claim, insisting her wealth is the result of her private hard work and "locally made" purchases

The actress emphasised that her lifestyle predates her government role, urging fans and colleagues not to misinterpret her source of income

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus has spoken up after a playful remark from fellow actress Funke Akindele went viral online.

The exchange, captured in a short clip making the rounds, showed Funke teasing her longtime friend about allegedly dipping into government funds to afford her expensive accessories.

The joke instantly became a talking point because of Badmus’ political appointment as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Funke Akindele accuses Eniola Badmus of using government money to fund her luxury lifestyle. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/@eniolabadmus/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Funke Akindele, known for her quick humour and comic timing, threw a lighthearted jab at Badmus.

She said:

“You used all the government money to buy jewellery.”

Responding, Eniola Badmus denied ever using government funds for personal luxury.

She said:

“Your money isn’t in my hands o please, I don’t know what you’re talking about. All I’m wearing is locally made. I used my money to buy them.”

The actress emphasised that every accessory she owns, including the jewellery and bags seen in the video, was fully paid for with her own hard-earned income.

She added that her fashion choices promote Nigerian creativity, as most of her items are locally produced.

While the actresses themselves were clearly joking, the moment generated plenty of reactions online as fans debated the meaning behind the playful jab.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Eniola Badmus' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@CRawkeen wrote:

"Eniola no get problem at all, she just dey chest all the allegations with jokes. Indabo"

@alexudeze1 shared:

"This is proof that being fat makes you look ugly Who noticed how young she looks and beautiful than before"

@OnlyOneFudoo commented:

"Eniola Badmus no suppose leave Yoruba film i swear… i missed all these lambas"

@courage_mi68430

"Make Funke take her envy.Na only she been want dey alright? Was she not famous and rich before the appointment?"

@HitzLuzick shared:

"Been wondering if she became posh after her glow up. Good to know “gbogbo biz geh” is still in there somehow"

@Olaobembs noted:

"Yoruba aunties are vibe when they’re in good mood m but you see that other side you no go like am at all lol"

@_maleficentttt stated:

"I have always loved how Eniola speaks when she is not acting."

Eniola Badmus says that her lifestyle predates her government role. Photo: @eniolabadmus/IG.

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady on TikTok shared a video of her encounter with Eniola Badmus at a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to film her, but Eniola refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

Source: Legit.ng