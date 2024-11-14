John Boyega has shared his opinion about the collaboration between Hollywood and Nollywood in a short recording

While he was attending the Africa International film festival, he praised Nollywood but also shared some of his observation

The points he raised were applauded by his fans, as they also shared their opinion about the movie industry

British Nigerian actor, John Boyega, has opened up about the reason Hollywood and Nollywood have not done a lot of collaborations together.

The movie star, who loves dating only black women, was at the Africa International film festival where he said that Holywood likes to collaborate with Nollywood, but there has been some hindrance in the synergy.

John Boyega speaks about Nollywood. Photo credit@johnboyega

Source: Instagram

According to him, Nigerian movie practitioners have a sense of pride and ego they parade everywhere, which makes it difficult for Hollywood to have a meaningful working relationship with them.

Boyega shares country Hollywood prefers

While speaking, actor Boyega explained that Nigerians are always Nigerians when it comes to story telling. They genuinely tell the stories about themselves, which takes the hard core themes of Hollywood away from it.

He noted that Hollywood producers prefers to go to South Africa to shoot their movies and paint the sand of the place red just to look like Hollywood.

The Star Wars actor mentioned that 'Woman King' was supposed to be shot in Nigeria, but the producers changed their mind at the last minute.

See the video here:

What fans said about Boyega's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Boyega. Here are some of the comments below:

@jolloffbookclub:

"I believe he balanced his points on all fronts. He was honest too, and you can tell he really does love Nigeria. Lol."

@oyexville:

"You can transfer everything he's saying to every single industry. It's great that he's a Nigerian, cos the non Nigerians don't want any smoke so they'd rather keep quiet and pull back than say the actual words. Even in corporate, Nigerians get extremely protective about turf."

@leemah_le:

"Okay. I understand his point but he should know that stories are made to resonate with the intended audience in mind which are primarily Nigerian first. For instance, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ is a prime example, every Nigerian understood the objective of that film and the message it’s passing across. However, themes about the human story are universal. Pain, love, happiness, trauma, Deceit, Ambition, Perseverance and so many more. Are there rooms for improvement? Of course Yes! But are all our movies trash or not to standard, that’s a baseless standpoint to make considering our portfolio."

@sholakunmiblaze:

"He hit the nail on the head. Una go write better story and portray rubbish eventually. And the "ego"part, very right about that too. Make una stop to dey pat rubbish, forget say dem spend money, if production no jell with story, call it out!"

@eniolatito:

"Hmm. Interesting. He tried to be politically correct about some things but he still got his point across and he was right. Meanwhile, I didn’t know the gist of some Nollywood people’s ‘bad character’ had gotten to them abroad. Wonderful! ."

@chinedesign:

"He was very gentle in saying what he believe what needed to be said. John has a very high EQ."

@bimdizzle:

"He’s correct."

@ekene_nj:

"Spot on."

@jaycee_talks:

"In summary, we get coconut head!"

@snixdave:

"Learn how to take criticism basically."

@denke___:

"Now, this is really impressive. He speaks in such a simple and clear manner,using just simple words yet making so much sense. No big grammar,no ambiguity. I can listen to him all day dissecting almost any issues and I wouldn't get bored."

Bimbo Akintola speaks about colleague's wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Akintola had told her fans to question actresses so that they can know their source of wealth.

She said a lot of people come to her and tell her that actresses are very rich, but she usually tells them she does not know about that because she is not rich.

Her utterance sparked reactions among fans, who also shared their thought about the source of most actresses' wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng