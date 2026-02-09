Enioluwa Adeoluwa has broken his silence following a viral video that showed the moment he collapsed on set

The video captured the moment the influencer and actor leaped from a ladder and collapsed on the ground

The actor, in a new update, reassured his worried fans and supporters about his heath, bringing relief to many

Nigerian influencer and actor Enioluwa Adeoluwa has finally returned to social media with a heartwarming update following a viral video of him collapsing while shooting an action film.

In a statement via his social media page on Monday, February 9, Enioluwa assured his fans about his health while shedding more light on the incident.

The actor, who said he had spent days in the forest, revealed he had done the routine multiple times before the fall. According to him, he collapsed because he was tired.

In an appreciation post to fans who expressed concern for him, Enioluwa said:

"Thank you all for checking on me, I truly appreciate it. I’ve just had a few long days on set and spent most of the day in the forest, so I was honestly just really tired. I’d also done that routine like five times already, but I’m good now. I’ve eaten Eba and Okro Soup, so balance has been restored. But seriously, the concern means a lot to me, and I’m really grateful for you all. Thank You!"

Enioluwa's assurance comes after a viral video surfaced online, showing the moment he collapsed on set. The video showed when he leaped from a ladder before falling to the ground.

The viral video showing the moment Enioluwa fell from a ladder is below:

Reactions to Enioluwa's fall on set

Legit.ng also captured reactions from social media users to the video. Read them below:

vidi_la_vida said:

“How can everyone just be watching like that”… says the person who is actually just watching and recording. Bruh."

lifestylewithposh said:

"I hope they gave him food before this abeg o 🙏🏼 Ounje logun e o."

cyude commented:

"Did I just hear “…is there any first aider on set”? Hmmmm how can you be shooting a movie of that magnitude and don’t have the medics on site? Is it just me or is it a Nigerian thing that we don’t take health and safety seriously."

naijahbro commented:

"Who dey give am action movie scene him suppose dey act romance and high school movies."

loudy_lol said:

"Did I just hear is there any first aid? So Una Dey carry people go bush site set wood like this to climb and no first aid incase of casualties."

officialadekunlesalawu reacted:

"Una for just give am lipgloss and food to advertise the movie jeje instead of this publicity stunt."

