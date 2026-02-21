2027: Seyi Tinubu's City Boy Movement gives key appointment to Magaji

The City Boy Movement CBM, a political support group founded by Seyi Tinubu and aligned with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has formally confirmed the appointment of Suleiman Abubakar Magaji as its North Central Zonal Youth Coordinator.

The move is widely regarded as part of the Movement’s broader consolidation strategy ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

The appointment, conveyed in a letter dated February 20, 2026, reflects the Movement’s confidence in Magaji’s capacity to strengthen youth engagement frameworks across the North Central geopolitical zone, which includes Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

His appointment comes at a crucial moment in Nigeria’s political evolution, as conversations around youth inclusion and leadership representation continue to shape national discourse.

As North Central Zonal Youth Coordinator, Magaji is mandated to spearhead youth-driven initiatives that deepen political awareness, reinforce civic responsibility, and enhance coordinated participation in democratic processes.

Positioned as a strategic response to the persistent underrepresentation of young people in leadership and decision-making spaces, his role centres on institutionalising structured engagement and grassroots mobilisation to advance meaningful youth inclusion within the political ecosystem.

Within the framework of the City Boy Movement and the Tinubu 2027 initiative, his leadership is expected to further align youth structures in the region with broader national political objectives, strengthening participation at grassroots and strategic levels.

Beyond politics, Magaji is an entrepreneur and founder of Samfort, a tech-driven logistics and online marketplace platform. He previously served as Director of Treasury and Accounts for the Bago Yakubu Campaign Council, contributing to the election that brought Umaru Mohammed Bago into office in Niger State.

Observers note that his combined experience in enterprise leadership and campaign coordination positions him to drive a more structured and results-oriented youth mobilization approach across the North Central zone.

With 2027 gradually approaching, attention is increasingly turning to how regional youth architectures will evolve. Signals from within the City Boy Movement suggest that the North Central desk is preparing a series of coordinated engagements and strategic rollouts, developments that could significantly shape youth political participation in the months ahead.

