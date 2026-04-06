Senate President Godswill Akpabio has got Nigerians talking after attending a church service in Akwa Ibom during the Easter Monday service

During the visit to the church, the Senate president decided to take his seat at the back in order not to disrupt the ongoing service

However, the service was stopped abruptly, while the church members were seen trying to take pictures of the Senate president

Senate President Godswill Akpabio caused an uproar in a church after taking a back seat when he arrived for the Easter Monday service, leading to the church service stopping, and he was asked to take the front seat.

The Senate president's move appeared unusual for someone of his calibre to take a seat at the back of the church, but he appeared to be trying not to distract the church programme with his arrival, but the congregation did not let him be.

Church programme stops as Senate President Godswill Akpabio attends Easter service Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react as Akpabio attends church programme

Akpabio had visited the church in celebration of Easter Monday, April 6, but Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of him at the church service. Below are some of their comments:

Peace in Christ shared his experience in another church with a senator:

"I was in Salem global, a senator came in, and you won’t see a single dime of any uproar, not even PJO or the members, none and even the senator was very humble. You will know a gathering of truth by its fruit. This is rubbish."

Daveswift alleged that the report was tribalism:

"You guys will insult him because he is not a Yoruba man. If some of you can be praising Governor Adeleke, then something must be wrong in Nigeria with tribalism. God punish all tribe haters."

Ibelong criticised the Senate president:

"Even though he’s been a puppet to the president. He never planned to disrupt the church service. Those who pursued their worship because of where he was seated did."

Nigerians react as Senate President Godswill Akpabio's visit to church disrupts service Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Zioni wondered how the church members left the worship to take pictures of the Senate president:

"See people way go worship, God don leave God carry phone de record, corrupt politicians. Na, why do I stop going to church because we are all deceiving ourselves"

Donephi1 criticised the church members:

"This is the problem, you worship them when they show up, that's why they do not value you. Can't Nigerians do the needful? These people should not be seen settled amongst the public. They are the enemies of Nigerians."

Jane criticised the Senate president for corruption:

"The problem of Nigeria is Nigerians cause why is this reaction to such a corrupt individual who doesn't have our interest at heart."

Samyy faulted the church members for the action:

"What's up with all the people standing around him? It's a church fa shey they can not do all these pictures after the service is over."

You can read more Nigerians' reactions on the incident in X here:

Fresh drama in Senate over Natasha's move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan confronted Senator Titus Zam after a committee meeting at the National Assembly.

The arguments escalated, leading to an alleged assault by Natasha's aide and intervention from security operatives.

The development elicited mixed reactions, with criticisms and defence emerging over Natasha's controversial behaviour in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng