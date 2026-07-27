Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has explained the residency conditions foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship by naturalisation

Eligible applicants must show five years of legal residency within the last nine years, including one full continuous year immediately before applying

Short gaps in immigration permission and absences beyond 70 days in the qualifying year can make an application ineligible, not just delayed

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has published detailed guidance on the residency conditions that foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation, and it applies in 2026.

According to the official guide, applicants must prove what the department calls "Reckonable Residency" — the periods during which they have legally lived in Ireland.

Irish government outlines the minimum residency period required for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Elzauer, Clodagh Kilcoyne

Source: Getty Images

Irish citizenship core requirement

The core requirement, widely known as the "5 in 9" rule, demands five years of legal residency within the last nine years, plus one full year of continuous residency in the 12 months directly before the application date.

Legit.ng confirmed this on the country's official website for citizenship and migration matters.

Gaps in permission can sink an application

The department stressed that applicants must hold unbroken legal permission to remain in the country throughout their qualifying period. Any lapse, even a brief one, means that time cannot count towards the five-year total.

Crucially, the department warned that such gaps can make an application ineligible entirely, rather than simply pushing back the processing timeline. Prospective applicants were advised to review all their Irish Residence Permit (IRP) dates carefully before submitting.

Certain periods of time in Ireland do not count towards residency at all. These include time spent on Stamp 2 or Stamp 2A student permissions, any period without valid immigration permission, and time spent waiting for a protection decision before a status is granted.

Irish citizenship: The 70-day absence rule

A separate but equally important condition governs how much time applicants can spend outside Ireland in the year leading up to their application. The department said applicants must not have been abroad for more than 70 days in the 12 months immediately before their application date, with that window calculated backwards from the date of submission.

The days on which a person both departs and returns to Ireland are not counted against the 70-day limit. In rare circumstances, an additional 30 days may be granted for a severe or unavoidable event, decided on a case-by-case basis by the Minister of Justice.

However, there is no room for discretion if absences exceed 100 days. The department said any application where the person was absent for more than 100 days will be considered ineligible, and the application fee will not be refunded.

To illustrate how the rule works in practice, the department gave the example of an applicant called Anita, who applied in October 2024 after accumulating 50 days of absence across several trips to Colombia, Scotland, Denmark, Spain and Colombia again. Because her absences fell below the 70-day threshold, her application remained valid.

The department advised all prospective applicants to track their travel records, check passport stamps and, where necessary, delay submitting their application until they are confident they meet every condition.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland had announced an opportunity for Nigerians.

Ireland names 22 countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland had named 22 countries that are eligible for its visa-free entry scheme for 90 days.

The list displayed on the website covers about four different regions, with a few countries under each.

Observation, however, shows that no African country is on the list. This means that citizens of African countries who wish to travel to Ireland must obtain a visa before doing so.

Source: Legit.ng