Popular actor Charles Okocha, known for his 'Phenomenal' slang, has finally made a new song out of it.

The actor recently caused a stir with a video of him storming the street to promote his newly released song 'Phenomenal', released on July 12.

In the video, he shared on his official Instagram page, the actor, who was shirtless, jumped out of his car and was joined by some fans as they vibed to the new song.

Charles wrote in his caption:

"Phenomenal SZN stop playing…y’all go stream Phenomenal out on all platforms."

Hilarious reactions trail Charles Okocha's video

karaokemaven:

"Who be this one wa won sale market with style."

okwytorres:

"OG much respectfor making them happy atleasty'all Phynomenal indeed."

realanitabrown:

"It is finished by Abeg. May our days be filled with unending joy, Amen ."

sedobabadara:

"Nah u buy portable range."

____official_horglin:

"Oh my goodness please don’t me over this Hypeman no fit make heaven ."

izreeljamez1:

"Philomena Shaking That Phenomenal B To That Phenomenal Song. Welcome To Cali Fo 9 A ."

ugo_ndi_uwa:

"O ma goodness Please don’t run me over ."

staroxpat:

"Abi this people nodey for Naija? Where them dey get the joy from? "

sympleforex:

"Portable dey learn work ."

Portable and Charles Okocha go head to head

A video clip of controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazu with actor Charles Okocha aka Mr Phenomenal, trended online

In the viral video, the pair nearly bit each other's heads off as they squared on the streets of Lokoja.

The clip has got people talking as they tried to determine who the craziest was and who would win if they got in a real fight.

