Australia's Department of Home Affairs released a detailed step-by-step citizenship guide for permanent residents looking to become citizens

The process covers everything from eligibility checks and document preparation to sitting a citizenship test and attending a ceremony

Applicants can complete most of the process online through ImmiAccount, but wait times for appointments and ceremonies can stretch to several months

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a comprehensive seven-step guide outlining exactly how foreign nationals can apply to become Australian citizens, offering a clear roadmap for permanent residents eyeing full citizenship.

The official guidance, available on the department's immigration website, walks applicants through the entire process from confirming their eligibility to attending a citizenship ceremony and receiving a certificate.

Australia releases a step-by-step guide for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Step-by-Step: How Australian Citizenship Process Works

1. Confirm eligibility

The journey begins with an eligibility check, where applicants must confirm they meet the department's requirements before proceeding.

2. Prepare documents

Once confirmed, they are expected to gather supporting documents, including original police certificates and scans or certified copies of relevant personal records. The department advises submitting as much information as possible upfront to speed up the assessment.

3. Apply for citizenship

Applications are submitted and paid for online through ImmiAccount, and the department notes that completing the process digitally, where possible, helps finalise applications more quickly. Applicants can lodge from inside or outside Australia.

4. Citizenship appointment

After applying, most people aged between 18 and 59 will receive an appointment letter to sit the citizenship test. The department notes the gap between application and appointment can run to several months. Some applicants, depending on their circumstances, may attend an interview instead of sitting the test.

5. Wait for decision

During the waiting period, applicants are expected to respond promptly to any requests for additional documents and to inform the department of any changes to their personal circumstances, including updates to their name, contact details, or information about children included in the application. Those who applied online can monitor their progress by logging into ImmiAccount.

6. Get outcome

Once a decision is reached, the department communicates the outcome in writing. Successful applicants are then required to attend a citizenship ceremony, where they make a pledge of commitment and officially become Australian citizens. A citizenship certificate is issued at that point.

7. Attend ceremony

Invitations to ceremonies are typically sent around four weeks before the scheduled date, though the department cautions that wait times for ceremonies can vary. In cases where attending a ceremony is not required, the citizenship certificate is dispatched by registered post following approval.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng