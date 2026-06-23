Singer 9ice declared his parents as his “God,” saying they deserve the highest form of honour in his life

The Gongo Aso crooner stated he does not identify with the worship of any other deity, sparking fresh debates online

His statement came months after revealing his long-standing practice as a traditional spiritualist

Nigerian singer Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, has made yet another bold declaration about his personal beliefs and spirituality.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, June 22, the “Gongo Aso” hitmaker spoke about his love and reverence for his parents, describing them as the highest authority in his life.

In the now-viral clip, the singer expressed deep appreciation for his mother and father, stating that they occupy a sacred place in his life.

9ice declares his parents as his “God,” saying they deserve the highest form of honour in his life. Photo: 9ice.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he does not subscribe to the worship of any other spiritual beings, insisting instead that his parents represent his highest form of divinity.

“I love my mum, I love my father, I love my dad. My God is my mum, my father is my God,” he said.

The singer further added that his personal belief system does not align with traditional religious structures.

“I don't believe in inferior Gods,” he added, a comment that has continued to fuel discussions across social media platforms.

While he emphasised love and respect for his parents, his choice of words has left many interpreting his statement in different ways.

Following the release of the video, social media users have shared contrasting opinions on 9ice’s remarks.

This is not the first time 9ice has spoken openly about his spiritual journey.

The award-winning artist previously revealed that he has been practising as a Babalawo for about 18 years, a detail that surprised many fans when it first became public.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail 9ice's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@fentyoflagos stated:

"It’s the reflection of how you treat them, the same regard will you subject to the God that cannot be seen"

@joa_construction_realtor shared:

"Egbon due respect sir with love I have for you, GOD Is real 💯 I mean THE MAKER OF ALL Things…💯 ur father and ur mother is your parents nobody can take it from you, a lot of things about you, your parents can’t explain how you form as human, Xo think deep GOD is"

@investors__agbomabiwon noted:

"Baaaamiiii who is disturbing your peace!???let them knew knows. Happy father's day to the father's that father's"

@_estini wrote:

"You right practically if you meant god not God you see in da space of. Religion da most important thing is beleive dat alone is a strong religious practice we all still come to da relization of ....what exactly is our purpose of existence here mother nature own us all ire oo"

9ice says he does not identify with the worship of any other deity. Photo: 9ice.

Source: Instagram

Bariga LCDA honours singer 9ice, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer 9ice was among the prominent figures who were honoured by Bariga LCDA. According to Bariga LCDA's announcement, Charly Boy Bus Stop was renamed Baddo Bus Stop in honour of Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji.

Others who were also honoured included King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Source: Legit.ng