An iPhone 17 Pro Max spent two hours at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean before a diver retrieved it

The smartphone, as disclosed by the phone owner, gave an unexpected outcome after being retrieved from the ocean floor

A lady shared a video detailing the recovery process and the underwater footage on TikTok

A young woman has left social media users stunned after sharing the miraculous recovery of her premium smartphone from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean.

The device, which spent hours submerged in deep saltwater, survived the incident perfectly intact.

A lady posts what happened to her expensive iPhone that fell into the ocean water after 2 hours. Photo credit: @kimchixjollof/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady's iPhone 17 Pro Max enters water

The smartphone owner, identified on TikTok as @kimchixjollof, lost her expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max during an outing.

Instead of a permanent loss, the incident became a viral sensation after a professional diver was hired to swim to the ocean floor to search for the missing gadget.

The viral video captured the intense anxiety of the young woman as she waited anxiously on a wooden deck while the search was underway. She could be seen sobbing and covering her face in deep distress, expecting the worst outcome for her premium device.

The tension broke into ecstatic screams the moment the diver emerged from the water and placed the phone safely on the deck. Disbelieving her eyes, she confirmed that the device was completely functional despite the long immersion.

Captioning the video, @kimchixjollof said:

"The moment a diver found my iPhone 17 Pro Max after 2 hours in the Atlantic Ocean and we saw that it had been recording underwater the entire time."

Reactions as lady recovers submerged iPhone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

naomi🦦 said:

"Android left the chat. 😭😂"

xocandace said:

"I woulda had a new phone in 30 minutes but this is cool fr."

Tosin said:

"You had enough storage for a 2hour video?!!!! I’m envious."

Watch the video below:

Apple releases phones outdated in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apple has shared a new list of older model iPhones classified as 'vintage' and 'obsolete'.

Source: Legit.ng