A new update about Angela Okorie has emerged following reports that she had been granted bail

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop explained why the actress would be spending the weekend behind bars despite being granted bail

The new update about the movie star has sparked reactions, with social media users sharing diverse opinions

Nollywood actor and movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, revealed in his latest update that his female colleague Angela Okorie would be spending the weekend at the Suleja Correctional Centre.

Stanley shared the announcement shortly after revealing that she had been granted bail, stirring excitement among her fans.

Stanley Ontop shares reason behind delay in Angela Okorie's release. Credit: realangelaokorie/stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

According to the producer, Angela's bail application was not completed in time. Assuring fans that her bail conditions had been met, Stanley stated that he and others, including Omoyele Sowore, who showed up in court, now await her release on Monday.

"Angela Okorie’s bail application has been processed but by the time we finished, the processing time had passed. So she will be out of Suleja prison by Monday. We have met her bail conditions and await her release," he wrote.

Angela Okorie was earlier arrested and detained. During the court proceedings on Friday, Stanley publicly appealed to Mercy Johnson to forgive and forget.

A few days earlier, photos of Okorie in court surfaced online after she was moved to the Suleja Correctional Centre. It was reported that one of the reasons for her arrest was her alleged failure to comply with court orders after being granted bail during an earlier arrest.

The screenshot of Stanley Ontop's update about Angela Okorie is below:

Actress Angela Okorie to spend weekend in prison as Stanley Okorie shares new update. Credit: stanleyontop

Source: Instagram

A video about Angela Okorie trending online:

People’s reactions to the update about Angela Okorie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

mimi_oyibo commented:

"Una no get work… when she Dey talk rubbish about mercy u all did not call her to order.. mercy for leave her there till after valentine."

i_lovejesusforlife said:

"Na wa oooo, till Monday again It is well, i hope she just ara her lane once she’s out No one really is a saint."

realtaiwo5 commented:

"Watin Angela do to mercy no good but mercy Angela don apologize to u now learn how to forgive u send ur friend go prison no make sense."

chilujrr wrote:

"Mercy was defamed no one asked angela to stop doing whatever she was doing everyone enjoyed seeing mercy sad and my prayer is to see angela go to prison for she knew what she was doing."

dre_amgirl6464 said:

"Oga rest, mercy accepted her to bail with a lot of conditions. Next time advice Angela to stop defaming Mercy or any other persons."

Angela Okorie: Doris Ogala begs Mercy Johnson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Doris Ogala was among the celebrities who reacted to Angela Okorie's arrest.

In a social media post, Ogala pleaded with Mercy to forgive Okorie, claiming that the latter also hurt her.

Accoridng to Ogala, she didn't know the case would escalate to the extent ot Okorie being sent to prison.

Source: Legit.ng