TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss has apologised to Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie over defamation allegations

She was earlier arrested for accusing Prince Okojie of buying a house for a pregnant mistress, and further claiming that Mercy Johnson conspired with their househelp to cause a miscarriage

Mercy Johnson dropped the charges after appeals from concerned parties, warning that false claims against her family would not be tolerated going forward

TikTok content creator Eddie Bliss has publicly apologised to Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family after the withdrawal of a defamation case that secured her release from police custody.

The apology came on January 19, 2026, two days after she was freed, following her arrest for sharing false claims about the actress and her husband, Prince Henry Okojie.

Eddie Bliss admitted that she reposted unverified information from a blog without checking its authenticity. This reportedly caused distress to Mercy Johnson's family.

In a video message posted on her TikTok account, she expressed regret for her actions and thanked Mercy Johnson for choosing to drop the charges despite the harm caused.

"This is an apology message to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Prince Henry Okoje, Mercy Johnson's family. So I came across a post on a blog online called Cutie Jules. I picked the post and I posted it on my page without verifying the information and apparently that particular video caused a lot of harm and hurt to the family of Mr and Mrs Prince Okoje."

She explained that her intention was never malicious but acknowledged the damage done.

Bliss pleaded for forgiveness and promised never to post defamatory content about the actress or her family again.

"I am sincerely sorry for whatever damage I must have caused the family. I didn't have any ulterior motive. There was no ill intention towards it. Ma, find a place in your heart to forgive me. I am begging with folded hands. I also want to use this opportunity to say thank you so much, Ma, for dropping the charges against me."

She also appreciated Johnson’s decision to let go of the case, saying that it was a relief for her and her loved ones.

"I really do appreciate it. You don't know what you've done for I and my family. Thank you so much, Ma. God bless you. Bless your family and whatever it is that you're praying for me, all your heart desires be granted. I hereby promise to never, ever post any defamatory content about you or your family ever again.

This will be the last of it and I've also learnt my lesson. Thank you so much, Ma. God bless you and have a good night's rest"

Mercy Johnson had earlier warned that false claims against her family would not be tolerated.

However, she explained that she dropped the case out of respect for those who appealed to her, even though the allegations had caused pain.

Netizens react to Eddie Bliss's apology

@queenraffy🦋🌈 said:

"You use that opportunity see mercy johnson for real life."

@RandomShay commented:

"You promise not to post any defamatory content about her family again…. What about other families."

@𝐍𝐚𝐥𝐝⚡️ wrote:

"No one is talking about the humility it takes for someone to publicly acknowledge their wrong and apologise. Most of you will just go silent for sometime waiting for the air to clear. My dear, you are a woman of integrity."

@Richijack💙💙 reacted:

"People enter new year e reach ur turn u enter kirikiri😂😂."

@skyofhrt opined:

"Nothing money can't do them lock u ,them comot u and u Dey bless the person 😂God abeg I no want remain poor."

@urhobofinest76 said:

"Same people wen Dey always run come your page come listen to gists na the same people Dey here Dey laugh you 😢😢."

Mercy Johnson hypes husband amid mistress allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson shared a heartwarming video hyping her husband, Prince Okojie, ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In the clip, Mercy playfully danced and sang "Men Dey" by Anyidons to her husband, who relaxed on a patio chair, engrossed in his phone.

She captioned the post about hyping her "gee" as the festive season drew near, demonstrating lyrics like "money na water" with hand gestures.

The video trended amid allegations claiming Prince Okojie impregnated his mistress, bought her a mansion, and later returned to Mercy after breaking things off.

