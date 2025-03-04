Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has spoken out against the sense of not holding people accountable for their actions towards others

On March 2, 2025, the Nollywood star via social media listed the repercussions of not being responsible towards others

This came days after she tackled Afrobeats star Burna Boy for his alleged actions towards influencer Sophia Egbueje

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has taken a hot swipe at her colleagues who hate to take responsibility, claiming they owe no one anything.

The screen beauty emphasised that while people think they "owe nobody" anything, this mindset leads to negative outcomes like irresponsibility, broken relationships, and a society that lacks care or responsibility for one another.

Angela Okorie calls colleagues to order with new rant. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela warned her colleagues and people on the internet not to let anyone deceive them, as they owe them respect, empathy, sympathy, consideration, good character, and responsibility.

She rounded up by highlighting the importance of interdependence and mutual respect.

In her words:

“I owe nobody this, I owe nobody that. That’s how we got to this level of irresponsibility, broken relationships, and a reckless society. Don’t let anybody lie to you. You owe people respect; you owe people empathy, compassion, regard, good character, and accountability”.

See her post below:

Actress Angela Okorie vents out. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie’s statement gains attention online

Okorie's statement had many agreeing with her and others defending the idea that people should not be burdened by cultural standards.

See the reactions below:

poshest_hope wrote:

"Foget the messenger, take the message!!! She didn’t lie,"

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"You owe humanity kindness. You owe your spouse loyalty. You owe your family love."

uchemaduagwu said:

"Did u respect Junior Pope wife? Grow up Angela,"

fabulosgloria said:

"Finally something we both agree on. Anyone who always says they don’t owe anyone anything is usually a person with little or no accountability. We owe ourselves, families, close friends, colleagues etc. we don’t owe everyone the same thing but we owe people something even if it’s as simple as dignity."

tenovertenautos wrote:

"I keep saying it. And I will keep saying it. YOU OWE THE SOCIETY RESPECT AND GOOD MORALS. If u like cry."

iam_bmodel said:

"If not for anything, I owe my parents a lot, I owe my siblings a lot, I owe my future wife and children a lot. You can decide not to owe anybody but here, I owe a lot of people at least love, care and respect.."

kemoqueen_j wrote:

"Thank you. Some don’t even care about how their behavior and character affect others, all they care about their is fake image."

nellygolibe said:

"I owe my family the prestige of keeping good reputation for their sake. I owe my mom and dad for all their efforts to see that I succeed in life. I owe my kids-a responsible mom, a decent life, a great dad to them because I brought them into this world . I owe humanity respect and kindness. That’s me and my values."

Angela Okorie drags Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that after singer Burna Boy allegedly failed on his promise to give Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini in exchange for an affair, actress Angela Okorie shared her take on the issue.

Legit.ng also reported that a leaked audio tape of Sophia and her cousin accused the singer of ignoring the influencer after that had a bedroom “meet and greet”.

Angela expressed her disapproval at Burna’s alleged actions and accused him of exploiting the socialite, among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng