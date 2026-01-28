Angela Okorie was reportedly apprehended at her residence in Lagos by officers from the Abuja-based Cybercrime Centre following a formal complaint

Due to a lack of available flights, the actress was forced to spend the night at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba, Panti

The actress was said to have been flown to Abuja to face legal proceedings regarding her online exchanges with Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reportedly been detained by officers of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre over a case believed to be linked to fellow actress Mercy Johnson.

The revelation was made by filmmaker Seun Oloketuyi in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 28.

According to him, Angela was picked up at her Lagos residence before being moved to the police facility in Yaba Panti.

Angela Okorie was reportedly arrested at her residence in Lagos by officers. Photos: Angela Okorie/Mercy Johnson.

Oloketuyi stated that the late hour of the arrest meant there was no available flight to Abuja, leading to her spending the night in Lagos before being transported early the next morning.

He stated:

“Angela Okorie was arrested yesterday at her residence in Lagos by the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre, Abuja. She spent the night at Yaba Panti because there was no available flight to Abuja at the time of her arrest. She was put on a 6am flight to Abuja this morning and is being taken there to face court proceedings connected to the cybercrime matter involving Mercy Johnson.”

Okorie is expected to appear before a court in the Federal Capital Territory as part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrest comes after what many Nollywood fans know has been a long, emotionally charged fallout between Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson.

Their differences, which date back several years, have played out repeatedly on social media.

Angela had, at different times, accused Mercy of various personal and spiritual offences. Some of her statements generated headlines and online debates, especially when she suggested she had suffered emotional hurt from past experiences.

At one point, Angela admitted that some of her comments were made out of anger and deep personal struggles. She also hinted that she had reflected on those moments and regretted how her reactions escalated.

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's alleged arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@dinmannecky noted:

"When the rich are arrested, they are put on a flight. But when the poor are arrested, they are put on a bus. Anything you decide to do with this information is your business."

@ashagangali noted:

"Weaponization of Cyber Act by NPF is on another level, even the innocent will be charged to court as long as the petitioner knows what to do, I had to sue them last year, Nigerians must speak out against this menace that violates FREEDOM OF SPEECH"

@kentino_fabrics shared:

"Wetin she talk again? I thought that matter has been solved"

Angela Okorie was said to have been flown to Abuja to face legal proceedings. Photo: @angelaokorie/IG.

