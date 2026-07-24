Para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike clinched a silver medal in the men's Lightweight Group A Powerlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The 50-year-old lifted a combined total of 153.9 points across two successful attempts to secure Nigeria's first medal at the Games

The National Sports Commission rewarded Ezuruike with $2,000 following his podium finish in Glasgow

Para-powerlifter Roland Ezuruike has won Nigeria's first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after claiming silver in the men's Lightweight Group A Powerlifting event in Glasgow on Friday, July 25.

The veteran athlete delivered an impressive performance, recording two successful lifts to finish with a total of 153.9 points, securing Nigeria's first podium finish of the Games.

Ezuruike narrowly misses Commonwealth Games record

Ezuruike came agonisingly close to winning gold after attempting 190kg in his final lift, a weight that would have earned him a Commonwealth Games record.

However, the 50-year-old was unable to complete the lift, leaving him with the silver medal.

According to The Cable, the National Sports Commission (NSC) immediately rewarded Ezuruike's achievement with a $2,000 cash prize.

Nigeria has built a strong reputation in Para-powerlifting at major international competitions, and Ezuruike's latest success further strengthens the country's legacy in the sport.

Ezuruike praises NSC after medal win

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng after his silver-medal performance, Ezuruike commended the National Sports Commission for creating the right environment for the country's para-powerlifters. He said:

"The National Sports Commission has done a great job by motivating us and creating an enabling environment to succeed. The support we have received has boosted our confidence."

The experienced powerlifter added that representing Nigeria on the international stage remains his greatest source of motivation.

"Making Nigeria proud has always been my biggest joy. Every time I step onto the platform, my goal is to win medals for my country and inspire the younger generation."

Ezuruike also expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support throughout his career, promising to continue giving his best whenever he represents the country.

Tinubu urges Team Nigeria to chase history

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu challenged Team Nigeria to aim higher than ever before at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The president urged the athletes to compete with honour, discipline and integrity while expressing confidence that they have what it takes to make the country proud on one of the biggest sporting stages in the Commonwealth.

Source: Legit.ng