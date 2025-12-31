Timi Dakolo took to his platform to publicly applaud LASTMA officers for their "round-the-clock" service during the hectic 2025 festive season

A critic dismissed the singer’s praise, arguing that traffic management is a basic duty that doesn't deserve special recognition

Dakolo didn't hold back, firing a direct response that questioned the critic's understanding of hard labor and demanding "quiet" from the opposition

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has fired back at a critic after publicly commending officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for their dedication during the festive season.

The award-winning musician took to social media to applaud the traffic officials, noting that many of them had worked round the clock throughout December.

Timi Dakolo took to his platform to publicly applaud LASTMA officers for their "round-the-clock" service.

The period is usually marked by heavy traffic, long hours, and heightened pressure on Lagos roads.

According to Dakolo, who recently got rewarded, their commitment deserved recognition, especially at a time when many people were enjoying the holidays.

In his post, the singer highlighted how LASTMA officers remained on duty while others rested, ensuring that traffic was managed across the state during one of the busiest months of the year.

He described their efforts as commendable and urged Nigerians to appreciate people who show up consistently to do demanding jobs.

One user, however, dismissed Dakolo’s praise, suggesting that the officers were merely doing what they were employed to do and did not deserve special commendation.

The remark did not sit well with the singer, who chose not to ignore it.

Responding directly, the singer told the critic to keep quiet, questioning whether they truly understood what it meant to work round the clock, especially during a festive period when most people prefer to be with family and friends.

He argued that no job should be taken for granted and that people who perform demanding duties deserve to be applauded when they do well.

Follow the conversation here:

Fans react to Timi Dakola's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@TheosophiaQueen stated:

"Sometimes it looks like they’re just waiting for someone to die on duty before they can claim they’re working and then label it, “Nigeria happened to him.”"

@Xkuadfoshizi commented:

"Thank you sir for shushing him, these guys work tirelessly round the clock straight 24hours . People think it’s easy to work round the clock or maybe he doesn’t even know what round the clock means. They’re really putting in the work."

@drjallo stated:

"How is this even that deep to the point you insult someone. Have LASTMA done anything beyond the job they are paid by the public to do?"

@Rotimi3601 wrote:

"Timi, don’t clap for the simple things. I go to Ikorodu weekly and I aint felt the difference when they are there"

Timi Dakolo questions the critic's understanding of hard labor.

