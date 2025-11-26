Maraji openly lambasted politician Ned Nwoko for his protracted marital dispute with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels

Maraji took to Instagram to persuade Ned Nwoko to move on rather than publicly address Regina Daniels' actions

She went on to counsel him on future relationships, emphasising that he should focus on mature women in his age rangehumour

Maraji, a popular Nigerian skitmaker, has jumped into the high-profile marital controversy involving Senator Ned Nwoko and actress Regina Daniels, using humour to comment on the age gap at the heart of the public drama.

The senator and his wife have been the focus of considerable debate online as a result of many comments Nwoko allegedly made about Regina Daniels during their documented marital crisis.

In a new video, Maraji mocks the politician in a comical tone. Maraji said that Nwoko should have shown more moderation in dealing with the publicly discussed age disparity.

“We believe you, grandpa. All these ones you’re going up and down to explain, no need. You said she drinks, smokes, and does drugs; we believe.”

She went on to give him advice on future relationships, emphasising that he should avoid dating younger women and instead concentrate on older women in his age range.

“Maybe next time, when you see a small child, you will leave her so she won’t bring her childish attitude to your house. When looking for a woman, look for a mature one. This one, you’re going up and down to explain—what for?”

Maraji rounded up by pushing Ned Nwoko to move on and focus on mature ladies, telling him that there are several other possibilities.

Her tweet sparked comments on social media, with many thinking that Ned Nwoko's public explanations were superfluous, while others defended his efforts to clarify his position on his marriage.

Watch her video below:

Maraji trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nimi_jacks said:

"Why are the men in this comment section pained?"

theamybenson said:

"He Dey report our age mate give us 😂😂."

olychoosekindness said:

"The best explanation And reaction video to this saga."

fabricsbylifabs said:

"TikTok people say na the cry of the rejected old billionaire 😩😩."

chef_dalinn said:

"For men that feels they will find young wives in their 40s 50s . You pple should continue 😂 small pikin never show u shege before."

mitchy.gold_

"Na lesson to all those men wey de find under 18 to control, just know that the young shall grow😂😂."

iyanshawty said:

"But she didn’t mention anybody’s name na."

emmanuel_nmecha_official said:

"That man is one senseless senator parading himself in Nigeria."

riibehca said:

"Where did she mention ned nwoko? No put my babe for talk Abeg."

perfectclara6 said:

"She did not mention anybody’s name so nothing fit happen to her 🙌❤️."

legboh said:

"The way he called Town's Meeting and even Town Hall Meeting to discuss Regina is still alarming. It is gobsmacking . I no believe honestly. This man literally called conference and Regina was the topic 😂🤣."

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs said:

"TEDtalk ❌ NEDTalk✅."

shaneghe_01

"Ned is that spiritual husband our parent and pastors warned us about 😂😂😂😂epa nor wan belive say Regina later leave am."

fameyuie said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂as a man, I’m ashamed of grandpa and yes, I’m a traditional man and not a simp. You married your grandchild mate and want her to dowhat? She’s acting her age na 😂."

ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Likeee, he Dey dey explain give people wey he dey older than 😂😂😂where he see him agemates for there."

iy_dearest_ said:

"She say all of us na small small children for here😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

shuga_mary said:

"I love Maraji ehnn😂."

