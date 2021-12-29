Instagram comedian, Maraji, has discussed how she got married to a Ghanaian lover and things happened so quick

Maraji revealed that her wedding wasn't a big one and they had to plan it in less than a month after they made the decision

She further hinted that the wedding was shocking to everyone including her family members, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian. Maraji discussed how she and her Ghanaian lover got married to each other in a low-key wedding ceremony.

The comedian said her wedding to the Ghanaian man was a shocker to everyone including her family members because they didn't have an elaborate one.

Maraji talks about her low-key wedding.

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"This marriage thing is shocking to everyone around me including my family members honestly

"It was a decision we both made that we wanted to do it, and we did it, it was a quick one."

She further hinted that the time frame between when they decided to get married and the wedding proper was less than a month.

"It was just his family, my family in a sitting room that was pretty much it."

Maraji said she got pregnant shortly after the low-key wedding.

She also revealed that she struggled with PCOS and had successful surgery for it.

Reactions trail Maraji's video

Nigerians have reacted to her story and most of them congratulated her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amarachiie:

"Last year she h broke down about getting dumped after long years in a relationship..today she is married.isn’t God wonderful ..nothing is really planned in life..life surprises everyone."

Funmi._:

"You only show that you want the world to see. You can be private if you want to be. Congratulations to her . I’m so happy."

Judious_:

"You see why you are not to rushing in judging me? She’s married so all the she got pregnant out of wedlock” should rest."

Humay_yrahh21:

"I am also struggling with pcos, knowing there are other women out there with it and having a happy ending gives me a lot of hope that when I’m ready I would definitely have my own baby. This is the best encouragement have gotten in a long while."

