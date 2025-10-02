Adekunle Gold and his daughter, Deja, were present to support Simi, the matriarch of their family, during her show

In a heartwarming video, Adekunle Gold was seen dancing with Deja to the song Simi was performing on stage

Fans reacted to the adorable video, drawing comparisons between Deja and her mother, while also commenting on the father-daughter bond

A heartwarming moment between Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and his daughter has surfaced online. Simi was hosting her show, Simi Live Experience, in Lagos, and her family came out to support her.

In the video, Adekunle Gold and Deja were backstage, dancing and vibing to Simi's song while she performed on stage.

Adekunle Gold, Deja's father and daughter moment trends. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

At one point, Adekunle Gold was seen dancing with Deja, who stood on a chair in front of her father. The two later sat down, and Deja took her father's phone to play with it.

Adekunle Gold dances to his wife’s song

After handing his daughter his phone, Adekunle Gold was seen dancing alone to the song his wife was performing. A lady who had accompanied them stood by, watching the performance.

Fans react to Adekunle and Deja’s moment

Fans of the superstar, who welcomed a new gift just a few months ago, were thrilled to see the father and daughter enjoying such a lovely moment together.

They admired the adorable interaction and gushed over how much Adekunle Gold loves his daughter. Some fans compared Deja to her mother and affectionately nicknamed her "Simi in baby cloth" because she looks so much like her mother.

Fans support Simi over daughter's behaviour ate event, Photo credit@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Others joked, calling Deja her father's "side chic," noticing how she seemed to distract him from fully enjoying his wife’s performance.

Fans playfully remarked that "side chics do too much" just to steal time away from their wives.

It's clear that Adekunle Gold and Simi share a strong family bond. A few months ago, during one of Adekunle Gold's performances, Simi and Deja recorded a special message that was played on stage in celebration of the music star.

Both parents have consistently been seen spending quality time with their daughter.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adekunle Gold, daughter's posts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of father and daughter. Here are comments below:

@mazi.judepondis shared:

"Sidechicks no dey ever gree make husbands support their wives fully. Which kind wahala be this."

@hisskylune said:

"These side chicks be doing the most, can’t the man support his wife in peace."

@lapislazuli_skincare stated:

"She looks more and more like Simi daily."

@celebrity_dr_dee shared:

"Beautiful father daughter moment."

@mrshizzy_ wrote:

"This man really won in life."

@_onlyonekim said:

"Deja wan enter her papa skin."

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold had warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with his daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language. The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

Source: Legit.ng