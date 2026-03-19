Adekunle Gold has shared a lovely video of himself and his wife weeks after rumours that they had gone their separate ways

A fake divorce certificate had circulated online amid backlash over some of the female singer’s old tweets

Fans were thrilled to see them together and shared their thoughts on the couple and their actions

Fans of Nigerian singing couple Adekunle Gold and Simi heaved a sigh of relief after seeing one of their recent videos.

A few weeks ago, a fake divorce certificate of the couple circulated online, causing fans to worry about their marriage.

Reactions as Adekunle Gold and Simi make first appearance after divorce rumours. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Although their management responded to the post, many were still unconvinced because the couple had not made any public appearances since then.

However, in the video making the rounds, the pair were seen together abroad, watching the moon after Muslims concluded their fast.

Adekunle Gold and Simi sight the moon

In the recording, the male singer was the first to spot the moon from outside their house. Eja Nla, as he is fondly called, said he saw the full moon and wished his fans a happy Ramadan.

Fans gush over Adekunle Gold's new video with his wife. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

He marveled at the sight and praised the white man for it, while his wife, Simi, laughed at him for praising humans over what God created.

Adekunle Gold also wondered how he could record the moon to give his fans a glimpse. Simi was seen trying to use her phone to capture the view while speaking with her husband.

Fans react to Adekunle Gold and Simi’s video.

Fans gushed over the couple, stating they looked cute together and joking that they were closer to God than most people because they could see the moon.

Some even quipped that they might be the first to see Jesus when he comes, being so close to the sky.

A few fans remembered the nursery rhyme about seeing the moon and sang it in the comments for the couple.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions of fans to Adekunle Gold's video

Here are comments below:

@bunmiadesanyaofficial shared:

"Be like say you are closer to the sky than us o make no be say Na both of you go first see Jesus before us like this o."

@habeebat_aa wrote:

"This is so cute to watch, .he was so excited like a child."

@enek_olee commented:

"I see the moon, the moon sees me. God bless the moon, and God bless me."

@queeneth1 reacted:

"I see the moon,’ the moon sees me."

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday.

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January.

The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together. Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng