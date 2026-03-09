Bobrisky has openly criticised Nigeria's failure to evacuate citizens from Iran as tensions escalate between the US and Iran, stating he regrets being born in the country

The crossdresser also questioned why bandits who collect ransom and post their faces online remain untouched while EFCC focuses on people spraying money at parties

His post has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many Nigerians agreeing that his message raises valid concerns about the country's priorities

Popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has expressed frustration with Nigeria’s handling of its citizens during the ongoing US-Iran war.

Speaking through his Instagram page, he criticised the government for failing to provide evacuation support while other nations were already flying their people out of danger.

His comments came as he compared Nigeria’s response to that of countries that quickly sent aircraft to rescue their citizens.

Bobrisky explained that he was disappointed by Nigeria’s silence and inaction, stressing that the government seemed unconcerned about the safety of its people abroad.

“See dis war happening btw USA and Iran other countries are sending planes to evacuate their citizens living in Iran. Where’s Nigeria aircraft.. no where to be found. Their citizens should die with d war abi? I’m never coming to that country never!!!!! Have had enough.”

Bobrisky went further to highlight what he described as misplaced priorities within Nigeria, pointing out how bandits openly flaunt ransom money online without fear of consequences, while agencies like the EFCC focus on citizens spraying money at parties.

The crossdresser expressed regret for being born and brought up in Nigeria, ridiculing the country for how matters are being handled.

“Only in Nigeria bandit will collect ransom and still post their face and the cash online because they know Nigeria govt have no power over them. EFCC won’t see those ones and go after them but will go after people for spraying money in a party... I regret I was born in Nigeria. Shame!!!!!!”

Check out Bobrisky's full post below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mriyke1 said:

"Paying more attention to the message and not the messenger is very important bcs the message shim passed across is very concerning and valid."

@tochi_lifestyle commented:

"The worst part be say.. country dey spoil, citizens dey adapt."

@adewumi_kamiye_mayor wrote:

"First time she stating facts oh I forgot na Man you be senior man 😂."

@oyin_toh_set reacted:

"For real them never see any of those bandits arrest and kill but go undercover to yahoo boy house go dey act champion."

@confirmed23mum said:

"Bob is absolutely right! Failed country."

@sarahmomoh_ commented:

"Honestly, you too make sense for this your talk. What a country. As in bandits are just walking free and the govt is doing nothing about it."

