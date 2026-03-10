Denrele Edun fired back after a social media user mocked him and claimed he was living in Bobrisky’s shadow

The comment came after Denrele shared a bold message while celebrating International Women’s Day

His response about being a “legend” quickly stirred reactions online and got people talking

Nigerian media personality Denrele Edun has responded to a social media user who mocked him and claimed he only became visible again because popular crossdresser Bobrisky is no longer in Nigeria.

The exchange began after Denrele took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to celebrate women as part of the global observance of International Women’s Day.

In his post, the flamboyant TV personality reflected on masculinity and femininity while also celebrating his mother’s recent birthday. He wrote that while masculinity once told him to “shrink,” femininity encouraged him to “fly.”

Denrele also shared that he chose to appear dressed in red to honour women who inspire and create magic, adding that he proudly embodies both masculine and feminine energy.

However, his post attracted criticism from an X user who suggested that Denrele was only resurfacing because Bobrisky had left the country.

“Bobrisky don leave Naija, old taker don resurrect,” the user wrote in reaction to the post.

Responding to the comment, Denrele dismissed the claim and defended his long-standing career in the entertainment industry.

“Legends don’t resurrect. They never left the stage,” he wrote.

The media personality further noted that he has been active in professional show business for over three decades. According to him, his journey began in 1994 with the television show KidiVision 101 on the Nigerian Television Authority network.

Denrele added that his years of experience and exposure prove that he has remained relevant in the entertainment scene.

“This ‘old taker’ started out in professional showbiz 32 years ago… Three decades of exposure, expertise and experience,” he said, adding that he would always remain present in the industry.

See his post below:

Netizens weigh in on Bobrisy, Denrele’s comparison

The exchange sparked reactions online, with many social media users speaking against the comparison between the veteran media personality and Bobrisky.

goddess_reincarnated said:

"Denrele walked so Bobrisky could run!"

sym_plydeeva said:

"So na only me this fuel matter Dey affect ?!"

__sanusi said:

"It’s only Denrele you’ll insult or throw shade at and still retweet your tweet. And sometimes respond in a very polite manner. He has my respect on that. And Yes! Man has been around for decades.. No Nigezie, Channel O and Soudcity without Denrele.. The Red carpet King!!"

sisi_riyike

"No Denrele’s slander will be tolerated ‼️."

lucy_ng2 said:

"You can’t compare Denrele and Bobrisky, Denrele is talented and has been in the industry for years without fading, which talent Bobrisky get?"

ohyescynthiaaa said:

"Wha manner of disrespect is this???? Denrele were be OG before IG?"

janniemilly said:

"It's just like comparing wheelbarrow (bobrisky) to Benz (Denrele) 🤦🏾‍♀️."

therebelrockstar said:

"Y’all are mad comparing Denrele to Bobrisky. R3.Tards."

