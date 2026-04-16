A Nigerian lady has shared the reason why she blocked her friend who had been staying abroad for seven years

The lady shared her disappointment with the friend after she had been trying to establish a rapport with him for years to no avail

The reason for her action sparked reactions online, with many applauding her, saying her reason was justified

A Nigerian lady has explained the reason for blocking her abroad-based friend who asked her for a particular favour.

The friend, who is living abroad, had asked her to check up on his mother for her.

A Nigerian lady explains why she blocked her friend abroad. Photo credit: @AdageorgeA/X, Maskot/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The lady, identified as @AdageorgeA, speaking on the reason for ignoring the friend's plea, said that the man's attitude changed entirely after he successfully relocated abroad.

Nigerian lady blocks friend who relocated abroad

According to @AdageorgeA, the friend never responds to her messages on social media, to the extent that she gets no response when she comments on his post.

She wrote on X:

"My friend travelled out of the country 7 Years ago.

He stop responding to my message on Facebook and also even if I commented on his post, he doesn't reply.. "

However, the atmosphere changed when the same friend messaged her on TikTok, requesting that she visit his ill mother, as he is suspecting some foul play with his sibling.

A Nigerian lady blocks abroad friend. Photo credit: @AdageorgeA/X, beavera/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She said:

"Last night he messaged me on TikTok, telling me to go and see his mom, that she wasn't feeling well and he is sending all his money..

I told him to send his younger sister, which I know is still in Nigeria, he said is suspecting that they are playing him."

In response, @AdageorgeA decided to block him on all social media platforms.

She said in her X post:

"Well I told him that whatever happened to his mom, its his family business..

Then I blocked him on TikTok and Facebook..

You guys should have sense."

See her X post below:

Reactions to lady's action against abroad-based friend

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@Y_Biologist said:

"God bless you for this.

I hate when person love to use me.

You didn’t reply to my text bcus u think I want to beg you… the. You don’t need my assistance too."

@HerbertJane06 commented:

"He is more of a user and a fair-weather acquaintance than a real friend. He only remembers you when he’s having trust issues with his siblings—not because he truly values your friendship."

@Baruch_Bashan stated:

"He is a user.. So he was looking for somebody he can use again to do his bidding and ordinary Facebook message he couldn't respond..

You did the right thing.. But unblock so he can learn or hear from you why you won't do his bidding.. we learn through mistakes."

Abroad-based man sends money to friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an abroad-based Nigerian man has shared the messages that he received from an old friend after sending a 'small amount of money' to him.

The young man was so appreciative that he poured out his heart with words of prayers and gratitude for the giver.

Source: Legit.ng