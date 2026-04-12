Sarah Martins sparked reactions online after exposing a surprising and uncomfortable request from a fan in her DM

The actress, who is a private chef, clarified her role as one while addressing misconceptions about her services

Her revelation fueled mixed reactions online as many weighed in on the controversial situation

Nigerian actress and private chef, Sarah Martins, recently stirred reactions online after exposing a direct message she received from one of her fans.

The movie star revealed that the man had demanded she come to his house and cook for him for seven days, an offer she found both unusual and inappropriate.

Sarah Martins reacts to a man’s unexpected request in her inbox. Credit: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Sarah Martins clarified the nature of her work as a private chef, stressing that her services do not involve going to clients’ homes.

She explained that she prepares meals from her own kitchen and dispatches them through riders or pickup arrangements.

She said:

“I am a private chef, not the type that comes to your house to cook for you in private. My own private chef simply means I cook from my kitchen and dispatch it to you. I don’t own a restaurant yet, so you buy online, I cook, and it’s delivered to you.”

The actress expressed frustration at repeated messages of this nature, insisting she would never go to a man’s house to cook. She further emphasised that her profession should not be misunderstood or twisted into something else.

“Stop it! I’m not that girl. If I want to give you my body, it has to be mutual. It is not you coming to tell me to come to your house and cook for you,” she added.

Her attack has sparked conversations among fans, with many applauding her for setting boundaries and clarifying misconceptions about her work.

Watch her speak below:

How netizens reacted to Sarah Martins' confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amehvicky said:

"You don't know what private chef is... Cos from the training we got private chefs are requested to come for private gatherings if the host is having a private party or family gathering so a private chef will be given dishes to prepare for the host.... You can probably say it but you aren't a chef please. You prepare dishes bowls of soup ok."

_southside_4 said:

"This woman and imaginary admirers and pursuers. Always ikweji-ing things that never happened."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Can't we all come together and think how this côuntry go better, Not everything be man house."

koko_ofem said:

"You’re an online food vendor madam, you are not a private chef. na you dey contradict yourself. A private Chef cooks in clients home. Private chefs are very personalized almost like household chefs."

richie.richie127 said:

"Lolz ! A woman will only show you what she only wants you to see. ! We aren’t kids madam."

iam_alpha_fit said:

"Sister, I don’t think your dictionary is telling you the truth. Perhaps Google the meaning of private chef 🧑‍🍳 perhaps that will help you understand better."

Sarah Martins speaks out after bizarre DM request leaves her stunned. Photo: officialsarahmartins.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins clarifies relationship with dispatch rider

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins spoke up over rumours surrounding her recent outing with a dispatch rider who reportedly lost his job.

Reacting to speculations that she had "submitted" herself to a relationship with the rider, Sarah made it clear it was a simple lunch date.

She firmly stated that she does not 'date low' and cannot fix any man to meet her standards, urging people to stop spreading false narratives.

Source: Legit.ng