Eedris Abdulkareem recounted the moment he woke up to hear President Obasanjo calling him a "stupid boy" on national television

During a high-profile event in Europe, the former President was caught happily dancing to a song he didn't realise was the very track he had banned

The veteran rapper described the exact second the realisation "dawned" on Obasanjo, leading to a swift and angry departure from the international event

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has shared a surprising story about his controversial hit “Jagajaga” and an unexpected encounter with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The rapper made the revelation during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

According to him, the episode began after he received a phone call alerting him that Obasanjo was discussing him on national television.

Eedris recalled that he quickly turned on his TV, only to hear the former president criticising the song and condemning him.

“I was sleeping one day and received a call from someone, ‘Put on your TV, Obasanjo is talking about you.’ I was like, really, what did I do? And I heard Obasanjo say that he loves songs like ‘If you push me, I will push you’, he loves songs like ‘He go better’, but there is one stupid boy that sang ‘Nigeria Jagajaga’. It’s his father and his mother that are Jagajaga,” he said.

Despite the harsh remarks, the rapper said he felt excited rather than offended, noting that the criticism showed the message of the song had reached the highest level of leadership.

Eedris further revealed that about three months later, he received an invitation to perform at an international event in Europe attended by Obasanjo and other dignitaries.

According to him, the moment became dramatic before he even stepped on stage.

“Three months later, my friend, the German ambassador, reached out and said I should come perform at an event where the president would be. When it was my turn, before I got on stage, the DJ started playing ‘Jagajaga’,” he said.

He explained that Obasanjo initially danced to the music, unaware of the track being played.

The rapper claimed the former president’s mood shifted when he realised the song was the same one he had earlier criticised.

“At that moment, Obasanjo didn’t know the song. He was dancing. A few minutes later, it dawned on him that it was ‘Nigeria Jagajaga’. He got upset immediately, stood up and travelled back to Nigeria,” Eedris added.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Eedris Abdulkareem's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Yo_itzdammy stated:

"Sure me say if na Tulumbu He go dance to the song lol… miss the days when we had leaders who genuinely cared for and loved the country."

@OlusojiAbosede commented:

"Each time I want to fight for African rights, I use only one hand — because the other hand is busy trying to keep away Africans who are fighting me"..... Person go look for investors, you went ahead to block his moves. Well the country is actually way too messed up already."

Eedris Abdulkareem had a clash with Obasanjo over his 'Jaga Jaga' song. Photos: Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

Eedris Abdulkareem replies FG

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was not quiet after his diss track was banned.

He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and shared his next line of action.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

Source: Legit.ng