Judy Austin's ex-husband, Mr Obasi, has shared another video from May Edochie's event in Ebonyi

The video captured the heartwarming exchange between him and actress Rita Edochie, who posed for the camera with him

The highlight was the moment the veteran movie star expressed her love for him, stirring reactions

Mr Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of actress Judy Austin, on Sunday, March 29, 2026, shared a fun video showing the moment he met with veteran movie star Rita Edochie.

Like Obasi, Rita Edochie showed up in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, to support May Edochie's beauty products launch.

Rita Edochie and Judy Austin's ex-husband show dance moves at May's product launch in Ebonyi. Credit: eobasi/judyuastin1

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Obasi pulled Rita to his side as he made a video with her while they grooved to a live stage performance.

During the heartwarming exchange, Rita expressed her love for Obasi, saying, 'You are doing well, I love you.'

The duo also posed for the camera towards the end of the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mr Obasi Emmanuel cried out in a previous viral video, alleging threats to his life. He accused three individuals, including Judy Austin and actor Yul Edochie, of being behind the danger he claimed he was facing.

Judy Austin's ex-husband Obasi Emmanuel shares video of himself with actress Rita Edochie. Credit: obasie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The video of Judy Austin's ex-husband with Rita Edochie is below:

Reactions as Judy Austin's ex meets Rita Edochie

Reacting, some fans gushed about the rare meeting, while others threw subtle shades at Judy Austin over the recognition her ex-husband received from Rita Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Oma Joy said:

"Even Mr obasi is more recognized in Edochie's family than the Judy. God bless Mr obasi."

Princess Frankiee wrote:

Uwa ntor... Your enemy is my enemy activated This Edochie series never near to finish . E go still longgggMark supposed call each of una pay una well well cos this gast be the longest family drama .

Angel Ikechukwu commented:

This Rita eehhh na pure vawulence,,, ahhhh,,, mama told obasi go on

Gift Nwoke wrote:

"The way yul go look judy dey hiss and squeeze face today eeeh. Judy go worship hail praise and comfort am for long time because of this..the edochies accept even obasi than judy."

Chigozie Evelyn said:

"See the jolly fellow she abandoned and picked another woman's project because of the glitters."

Viva Nestor reacted:

"Judy if u like chop obasi kids their eyes will soon clear when yoyo will start dealing with you guys."

Ogoo Ogoo reacted:

"Some disappointment are truly blessings, Na here I see am. What his ex wanted was this exposure but unknowingly to her that it will be a house celebrity. Now her ex husband got the visibility and exposure! Judy can't come to open place like this..."

Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

She cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a viral video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing death on other people.

Source: Legit.ng