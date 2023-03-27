Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama said that her colleague Etinosa Idemudia had discreetly apologised to her at a gathering

Etinosa recently joined the internet fight between Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s shine your eyes, and actress Victoria Inyama

Recall Victoria had criticised Whitemoney for a sexist statement he made in one of his lengthy posts

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama exposed Etinosa Idemudia, a junior colleague, as deceitful.

The veteran was enraged by Etinosa for reigniting their old feud and standing with Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s shine ya eyes, during his confrontation with her.

In what seemed to be an uplifting message, Whitemoney stated that "no lady is out of a man’s league as long as he has money." But, the BBNaija star’s comment sparked a firestorm on social media.

In an unexpected turn of events, Etinosa sent Victoria an apology via her DM.

The veteran posted the audio of her junior colleague pleading with her and telling her she was merely on a trip online.

In response, she disclosed that Etinosa had insulted her in public despite calling Baba Rex, another of their male colleague, and a woman to apologise.

"Hmmmm… You saw me at an occasion. You apologised to me by calling @babarex0 and another woman... But do this on the day of the cruise?"

Social media users react

gloriamba:

"Hmmmmmmmmmm this internet may God help us all."

cecepeters247:

"U insult someone in public and want to beg them in private calling it cruise? Oya do public apology video too if it was really cruise."

gogeta4real:

"@victoriainyama I really want to believe that by now you know the psychology of the persons involved in these brouhaha."

ckhaligraphy:

"Na ment‍♂️ no be this same mumu bini girl use Bible dey play for clout?"

chifinebabe1:

"@victoriainyama sis you should have ignored! You are too sweet and classy to get involved!! With love."

Etinosa blasts Victoria Inyama over her comment about cross-dressers

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia had some words for veteran actress Victoria Inyama following the latter's comment about photos of popular cross-dressers in Nigeria.

This did not sit well with Etinosa, who wasted no time slamming her. She replied to her comment with: "You won't be alive by then."

Etinosa explained that Inyama had no self-respect. She went further to attack her profession as a psychologist, saying she was more like a psycho who went on every page trolling and leaving hurtful comments.

Source: Legit.ng