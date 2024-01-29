A video of Victoria Inyama sharing how her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim, used to beat her over Manchester United's defeat is trending online

The actress revealed she was still living with the trauma even though she was no longer with her husband

Victoria Inyama's revelation, although hilarious, has stirred different reactions as it left many in disbelief

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has recounted her experience with her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim.

Inyama, who revealed her estranged husband was a fan of English Premier League club Manchester United, shared how he treated her whenever they lost a match.

Victoria Inyama shared a bold claim about her estranged husband. Credit: @victoriainyama @andreonana

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, Godwin constantly directed his rage at her when the Red Devils performed poorly.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Inyama said she was still living with the trauma to date.

The actress not only despises Man Utd, but every time she sees them lose a match, it reminds her of the beating she received from her former husband.

She said:

“I hate Man Utd, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lost match ehn. Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.”

Watch the video of Victoria Inyama speaking with Chude Jideonwo below:

Reactions to Victoria Inyama's comment about ex-hubby

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Jibsman1:

"He's supporting Red devils for a reason."

UncleDara_:

"Thank God You left before Onana came."

Jibsman1:

"You would have lost your life to ten hag this season."

abazwhyllzz:

"I don’t know if to support him or defend him."

whoisnkem:

"Hope he’s in jail because I wonder how you’re not de@d yet considering the fact that ten hag is the coach every Saturday na wotowoto."

Victoria Inyama links up with Jim Iyke

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama caused a buzz over a video of them linking up after so many years apart.

A video showed Jim calling Victoria to join him as he expressed how happy he was to see her after 12 years.

The actress, who had earlier called out her junior colleague Etinosa Idemudia, was also happy.

A clip showed the moment the duo hugged as Jim asked the actress to kiss him on the cheek. It seems the duo ran into each other on the streets in the UK.

