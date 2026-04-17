A Nigerian lady based in Abuja has cried out on social media over her difficulty in attaining a comfortable financial position

In a now-viral video, she lamented bitterly over her current situation after hustling in Abuja for about six years

Emotional reactions trailed her video on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to advise her

A lady living in Abuja went on social media to speak about the financial struggles she has been facing.

She explained that despite several years of effort in the city, she had not achieved the level of stability she hoped for.

Lady laments bitterly after staying in Abuja for years with nothing to show. Photo credit: @winner/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in Abuja cries out over financial struggles

She shared a video that attracted attention and many people reacted after watching it.

In the clip she expressed deep frustration about her circumstances and narrated how difficult life had become for her.

The post quickly went viral and viewers filled the comments section with messages, with many offering advice and sharing their own thoughts on her situation.

Identified on TikTok as @winner, the lady stated that she had been in Abuja for around six years, working hard to improve her position.

She made it clear that she felt progress had been out of reach during that period.

She mentioned that people often encouraged her to remain persistent and to continue trying, but she argued that she had already shown persistence for years without seeing results.

The emotional lady also noted that she had stopped working for other people because the salary did not cover her expenses, particularly transport costs.

After leaving those jobs, she attempted to set up a business, yet that too had not brought success.

She emphasised that succeeding in the city was extremely tough without some form of support or backing.

According to her, the constant advice to keep going no longer felt helpful to her after such a long period of struggle.

Frustrated resident blames lack of sponsor for persistent hardship in Abuja. Photo credit: @winner/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"If you no get helper or sponsor for this Abuja ehhh, to make am go hard. I've been in Abuja for six years. Six years of trying to make it yet I've not been able to make it. All you keep hearing from people is keep going, try to be consistent. Which consistent? If you tell me about consistency again, I will swear for you. I have been consistent for six years still nothing to show. Right now I'm eating biscuits and pure water. In this life, if you don't have a helper or a sponsor, to make it will be hard. Aaaah I even stopped working for people since because of that same salary issue. I couldn't cope with transport and all, decided to start a business, still nothing."

Reactions as Abuja based lady cries out

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Momo said:

"My sister thank you, I just finished service in Abuja, abeg I go quietly go back my Port Harcourt."

@Inikpi Achimugu said:

"I finally resigned from my work because I don’t think I will ever make it with this kind of salary they are paying someone in Abuja. I hav gone home to where there is love. Make I rest small before I start again."

@Maxbee_king said:

"The code in Abuja is Partnership, interest, value and collaboration. The fastest way to survive in Abuja is to create or join a group with strong vision."

@bloomin_veee said:

"Guyyyyy I won’t lie, as long as your papa no know anybody E go hard, I did my uni and NYSC nothing they purposely reject me for Neximbank say make I go bring recommendation from senate na so everywhere blurrr."

@elizabethyemi91 said:

"You say 6yrs we wey them born here and nothing don happen fa upon all the struggle sometimes I dey cry oo true true no be by hard work oo hmmm."

@Laura gift reacted:

"I've been in Abuja for 10 years now working for one place to order just to have my own business up till now nothing to show for it am still struggling leaving Abuja soon it's well."

@Haven Apartments added:

"Me without a helper or sponsorship and I’m making it?? Omo it’s really what you are doing ! You have to make your connection your self, so if you aren’t in the right space like you said forget it."

See the post below:

Married woman cries out over financial struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman turned to social media for support after losing her job, leaving her partner to shoulder the bills alone.

According to her, she lost her job at a time she least expected, and watching her partner struggle is taking a toll on her.

Source: Legit.ng