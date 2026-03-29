BBNaija star Phyna shared details of a new update she is working on in her life

The reality TV star noted that this came up after years of being single as she planned the next step

In the post that garnered hilarious reactions online, the Level Up winner listed her conditions

Reality TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that she is finally ready to embrace love again after spending years single.

The former Big Brother Naija winner took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement, stating that she is open to starting a relationship.

Phyna redefines what she wants in a partner. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

“Today is the 29th of March 2026, Time: 1:53pm, and I wish to announce that after a long time single, I’m now ready for a relationship. Applications can start coming in… Requirements: JUST HAVE SENSE,” she wrote.

Known for her bold and outspoken personality, Phyna made her intentions clear while inviting admirers to slide into her DMs.

Her post quickly generated buzz online, with fans flooding her comment section.

While some found her declaration humorous and relatable, others teased her by asking what she had to offer in return.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently launched her Twitch account, got fans talking after a lively livestream session where she entertained viewers with her dance moves.

During the session, she danced to Faze’s popular hit song Kolomental, showcasing her own abstract and expressive style.

A clip from the livestream quickly went viral on X, sparking a wave of reactions from fans and followers.

One user even called on Nigerians to pray for the upcoming actress, highlighting the attention and curiosity the performance generated.

In a previous report, Phyna shared her experience after the reality show, revealing why she no longer advises anyone to audition for the popular franchise.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream, the reality star stated that the attention that housemates enjoy while on the show rarely follows them into the real world.

She explained that the fan excitement that lifts contestants to celebrity status is short-lived.

“The steeze housemates do have on the show, they don’t have it again,” she said.

The streamer, who recently compared her sister's death to Anthony Joshua's accident, noted that fans often recycle their loyalty, shifting their attention to new contestants each season.

Because of this, many ex-housemates find it difficult to maintain the same level of influence once they leave the house.

“It’s the same fan base that move from one to another. No new people. Nothing new,” she added.

Phyna strongly criticised the misconception that BBNaija guarantees overnight success.

She said the public often assumes ex-housemates immediately start living luxurious lifestyles, but the reality is very different.

She revealed that many former contestants struggle privately while social media pressures them to appear successful.

According to her, the show no longer carries the same prestige it once had.

“The show has lost credibility compared to the way it was before,” she said.

She added that things have changed and people no longer “rate you” the way they once did when you mention you’re a former housemate.

The BBNaija winner warned prospective housemates not to enter the show blindly.

She emphasised that anyone planning to audition needs to fully understand the weight of public scrutiny and the mental, emotional, and financial challenges that come after the season ends.

Phyna's request on realtionship trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayzne_ said:

"Now, the question is … Do you have sense as well???"

chyddo said:

"As funny as it sounds, not everyone has that very little requirement."

effedeborah said:

"Nothing funny pass the requirement 😂😂."

igbo_boygh

"Requirements : Just have sense, like say you sef get sense😂😂."

__.ekene said:

"Trust my gender to be sending application already.. we too cheap . Except me 😂😂."

ty_phili said:

"Indeed, men are the price 😂😂. Phyna now looks like a good girl to me."

__oyebisi said:

"The problem is,do you also have sense?😂"

d_real_kemzy

"Application can also come in I’M tired of being single."

ubigho_omena said:

"Sense is very important o because we have a lot of grown adults acting like k1ds 😂😂😂😂 Relationship is not for the weak."

oluwa.bukunmi_ said:

"Single life dey taya person sometimes true true 😂😂😂me I no even want talking stage again,make we go swear if you go break my heart after I say yes 😂😂😂😂."

Phyna’s new relationship standards raise eyebrows. Photo: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate made the disclosure during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng