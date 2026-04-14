An old prediction about BBNaija Angel Smith's marriage to her partner, Tumi, has resurfaced online

The reality star had fired back at a netizen who tipped her marriage to collapse in an exchange on X some weeks ago

The netizen also predicted she would settle down with a man after it crashed, sparking a response from her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality Angel Smith's response to a prediction about marriage to her partner, Tumi, has re-emerged amid their marital crisis.

Following her wedding to Tumi in March 2026, Angel returned to X to trade words with Nigerians who criticised her marital choice.

BBNaija’s Angel’s claps back at netizen who made a bold prediction about her marriage to Tumi in old tweets. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Amid the heated exchange, a netizen predicted that the reality star's marriage to Tumi would collapse soon.

Responding, Angel stated that if the marriage collapsed, she would openly marry another woman, declaring that it was her personal life choice.

"And if it crashes I will get married to another woman and another woman and another woman, and I will post it again and again and again because this is my life,"

Angel Smith's response to the prediction is below:

The netizen further predicted that Angel would end up settling down with a man once her marriage to Tumi crashes.

BBNaija’s Angel Smith claps back at netizen who predicted she would end up marrying a man. Credit: angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Another exchange between Angel Smith and a netizen who shared a prediction about her marriage is below:

The prediction resurfaces online amid the ongoing drama, including a series of leaked chats trending online about her and Tumi.

The chat revealed ongoing marital tension weeks after their wedding in the US, with Tumi citing heavy spending on Angel and threatening to release messages involving a woman named Kyla.

Reactions trail Angel Smith's response to prediction

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post. Read the comments below:

ladychidy commented:

"I hope ur hufey is reading this. To see that ur heart is not even in this marriage, since u don't even believe in it's longevity. With this tweet, u have proved it. Keep enjoying her money sha.... till u stray as I know u will, then she will show u why they call them "dikes."

NaijaMemeFiles commented:

"I know this tweet will hunt you one day but I can't just prove it yet."

williams576614 reacted:

"u go cry tire and we will be here to bullu u till u die, fool."

Evanda___ said:

"I love this….another woman and another woman and another woman Be happy baby girl."

Utinchresol reacted:

"Shut up This is not your,..its your quest for curry flavor that made you toe this sickening part."

Angel and Tumi trade words over plane ticket

Legit.ng previously reported a screenshot capturing the heated exchange between Angel Smith and her wife, Tumi, over the reality star's flight ticket.

In the social media chat that has since gone viral, Angel asked her wife, Tumi, to book her return ticket to Nigeria.

Reacting, Tumi refused to comply to her request as she wrote, "Me book ticket, no play with me Angel."

Source: Legit.ng