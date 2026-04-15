Lizzy Anjorin is currently on the faces of netizens as she addressed recent misconceptions between her and Iyabo Ojo

The actress who recently reviewed the filmmaker’s latest movie continued to share what she didn’t like about the production

Following that, she clarified rumours of being paid by Iyabo to promote her cinematic project online

Lizzy Anjorin has continued to drag her colleague Iyabo Ojo over her recent movie The Return of Arinzo.

Lizzy addressed rumours that she was paid to promote the film. This came after her earlier review of the movie went viral online.

Lizzy Anjorin speaks on promoting Iyabo Ojo's movie. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

She denied the claims, saying Iyabo Ojo could never approach her for promotions. Lizzy insisted the movie was not interesting and that she was not interested in anything connected to Iyabo.

In her words:

“Iyabo Ojo cannot approach me to promote a movie. The movie is not interesting, so I’m not interested. If the movie is interesting, of course I can help her to promote it. But it’s not.”

Lizzy went further to challenge Iyabo Ojo to explain her alleged dealings with Mubarak, urging her to “tell Nigerians what she has done.”

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo promoted her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, as she dropped an update about a second premiere.

Iyabo revealed a second premiere is set to take place in the UK on April 25, 2026, as she urged fans and supporters to get their tickets to attend the event.

She also hinted at having a premiere in Canada.

"The return of Arinzo is still showing in a cinema near you …. UK 🇬🇧 are you ready, get your tickets for the premiere happening on the 25th of April… Canada announcing soon," Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption of the video she shared.

Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin’s rivalry exposes shocking online secrets. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwachukwu45 said:

"But you are still promoting the video as you dey talk talk abt the same movie."

adeewaduni

"I guess Mohbad spirit self no allow this woman rest."

egooyibo34 said:

"How u take know say e no sweet if no be say u watch am? 😂😂😂 oloyibo ofo,Oni interested 😂."

lepacious75 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 orishirishi, en jewo bo diedie.. oosinwiiiinnnn abara giegie."

olowoone said:

"Adabi wat🙄always saying adabi without saying all the details 😂😂."

mory_cocopops said:

"E con be like say mohbad spirit Dey disturb Lizzy 😂😂 Aunty Lizzy, is there something you are not telling us 🙂‍↔️😒👀."

soulgscouture1 said:

"Iyabo ojo has finally made u mad😂😂😂😂from Jan to jan😂😂😂omo elesin."

lizabeth.peters said:

"May God frustrate and confuse ur enemies' tongues whenever they mention ur name. 🙏🏽 " INTERESTING WILL BECOME INTERESTED🙌."

thynnaishere said:

"Oloshi ole Idumota...how do u know that the movie is not interesting? U don send ur spies go watch am abi?? Gbogboyin ma sofo niii. Yenukume..Lizzy alabe kuruno..amuramalode 😂😂😂😂."

kunmisclothing said:

"Mummy😂that means you’ve watched it na,for you say the movie is not interesting 😂😂 Well me I’m interested in the movie 🍿."

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla supports husband

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, broke her silence amid the mixed reactions about her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's new song making waves on TikTok.

Amid the criticism on social media, Priscilla Ojo, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, released a video as she finally jumped on the challenge in a show of support for her man.

In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.

Source: Legit.ng