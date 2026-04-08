Tonto Dikeh is among the top celebrities in the entertainment industry who have shown support for Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie The Return of Arinzo

A video, as well as a series of pictures showing the moment the actress-turned-evangelist met with fans at a cinema, surfaced online

Reacting, some social media users also celebrated and appreciated Tonto Dikeh for her public support for Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress-turned evangelist Tonto Dikeh recently shared a fun video showing how she celebrated Easter this year.

Tonto revealed she took time out to go to the cinema to watch Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Return of Arinzo. This comes after the evangelist had shared a social media media post about a meet and greet with fans to support her colleague.

The mother of one also disclosed that she spent some special moments with her family and loved ones.

"How’s everyone’s Easter been, my people? Mine has been nothing short of beautiful—caught a cinema showing of “The Return of Arinzo” by Iyabo Ojo, and spent some truly special moments with family and loved ones," Tonto Dikeh wrote in a caption.

Pictures shared by fans who met with the actress also surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo's movie Return of Arinzo set new records at the cinemas in one weekend.

According to Iyabo, the Return of Arinzo grossed N104.8m in its opening weekend, breaking multiple records, including the biggest Easter opening, the highest-grossing film of the weekend, and the second-highest opening weekend performance for 2026.

The video Tonto Dikeh shared showing how she celebrated her Easter holiday is below:

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh's alleged native doctor dragged her, accusing her of deceiving the public.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh supports Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans shared heartwarming messages about Tonto Dikeh. Read the comments below:

dr_omolarah commented:

"QM hold her circle tight & She’s really Loved…DATIEMO."

honeynut_flavours said:

"Wow. More blessings ..... Jabi, Infact Abuja and it's environ... Please come all out to watch the return of ARINZO..."

awazimary444 commented:

"Traveled wud have come hug you Queen T but it fine, their always a next time!"

aishamariamk commented:

"Hmmm I'm in Sierra Leone and I'm definitely missing out. But one day I'm gonna see u my Queen by God's grace. Congratulations ahead to d 1st 20 people who are gonna see the Queen's face of grace n light"

precious378962 said:

"Woman of God with the doings...thank you mama."

solly_omoola commented:

"Aww, I love this woman so much. One of the many things I admire about you is how you carry yourself with so much grace. You embrace what you love without seeking public validation, and that’s truly powerful. You are strong, inspiring, and a beacon of hope to those who feel they can never find redemption."

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

Source: Legit.ng