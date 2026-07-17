Uche Ogbodo’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After Actress Set Record Straight on Their Crashed Marriage
- Uche Ogbodo recently announced that she would no longer discuss the details of her troubled marriage publicly
- Hours later, her estranged husband Bobby Maris shared a brief message that appeared to reveal his own response to the actress’s statement
- The development came amid a series of cryptic posts and public exchanges following the couple’s separation
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently made it clear that she was done discussing the details of her crashed marriage online.
The actress said her priority was now raising her children and healing, while asking the public to understand her decision.
However, hours after her statement, her estranged husband Bobby Maris appeared to have his own message for fans.
Taking to his Instagram story, Bobby wrote:
“Keep moving! Y’all keep streaming Better Days.”
A marriage that has played out online
Uche had earlier announced her separation from Bobby, saying she was tired of the “Princess who married her” and had given him eight years of her life.
The actress also shared posts about narcissism and declared that she would continue wearing her “main chick crown”.
The couple have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, while previous cryptic posts and a leaked audio have added to the questions surrounding their marriage.
Uche Ogbodo cries out as men flood her DM
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo reacted with amazement after receiving over 100 direct messages in a single day from men expressing interest in dating her, following speculation about her marriage breakdown.
The actress shared on Instagram that she was not ready to move on and urged admirers to chill, even threatening to delete her account due to the overwhelming flood of messages.
The surge of attention coincided with ongoing rumours about her separation from singer Bobby Maris, sparking conversations among fans and social media commentators about her next steps.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.