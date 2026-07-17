Uche Ogbodo recently announced that she would no longer discuss the details of her troubled marriage publicly

Hours later, her estranged husband Bobby Maris shared a brief message that appeared to reveal his own response to the actress’s statement

The development came amid a series of cryptic posts and public exchanges following the couple’s separation

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently made it clear that she was done discussing the details of her crashed marriage online.

The actress said her priority was now raising her children and healing, while asking the public to understand her decision.

Bobby Maris shares a brief message that appeared to reveal his own response to the actress’s statement. Photos: Bobby Maris.

Source: Instagram

However, hours after her statement, her estranged husband Bobby Maris appeared to have his own message for fans.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bobby wrote:

“Keep moving! Y’all keep streaming Better Days.”

A marriage that has played out online

Uche had earlier announced her separation from Bobby, saying she was tired of the “Princess who married her” and had given him eight years of her life.

The actress also shared posts about narcissism and declared that she would continue wearing her “main chick crown”.

The couple have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, while previous cryptic posts and a leaked audio have added to the questions surrounding their marriage.

Uche Ogbodo had announced that her marriage to Bobby Maris was over. Photo: Uche Ogbodo.

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo cries out as men flood her DM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo reacted with amazement after receiving over 100 direct messages in a single day from men expressing interest in dating her, following speculation about her marriage breakdown.

The actress shared on Instagram that she was not ready to move on and urged admirers to chill, even threatening to delete her account due to the overwhelming flood of messages.

The surge of attention coincided with ongoing rumours about her separation from singer Bobby Maris, sparking conversations among fans and social media commentators about her next steps.

Source: Legit.ng