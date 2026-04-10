A video of singer Flavour and his family has surfaced online amid rumours that he is unmarried after his second baby mama left him

A few weeks ago, his second baby mama, Anna Banner, shared a video of an outing with her new partner and flaunted a wedding ring

Fans also noticed something unusual between the singer and his partner as they walked toward a jet

Nigerian highlife singer Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour Nabania, has shared a video of himself stepping out with his family amid rumours that he is unmarried and was recently dumped by one of his baby mamas, Anna Banner.

A few weeks ago, Anna Banner shared a video of her outing with her new partner and the daughter she shares with the singer.

Reactions as singer Flavour steps out with family amid rumours he is unmarried. Photo credit@tonightflavour

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she was also seen flaunting her wedding ring as she excitedly called her man “babe.”

In the video making the rounds, Flavour and his other baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, were seen travelling with their two daughters as they boarded a private jet to their destination.

Flavour and family travel together

In the recording, the family of four was seen walking towards the private jet, while his lover, Sandra, attempted to hold Flavour’s arm as they walked.

Flavour trends amid rumour of being single. Photo credit@tonightflavour

Source: Instagram

However, the singer appeared unbothered, as his body language suggested he was not receptive to the gesture. At some point, he walked between his daughters while Sandra walked beside them.

What fans said about Flavour’s video

Reacting, fans expressed mixed feelings after seeing Flavour’s behaviour towards his baby mama. Some questioned how long he would remain unmarried and criticised his actions.

Others advised him to settle down, while also commenting on Sandra’s efforts to keep the relationship close.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to singer Flavour's video

Legit.ng compiled what fans said about the lover birds. Here are comments below:

@njayyolanda reacted:

"I am sorry this babe is too beautiful for this, she is trying too hard . The guy sef just de go you won hold am, he even stylishly started walking fast so that ur hand go commor."

@adaeze_lareina commented:

"Omo that babe de try o, the most understanding wife In the world."

@mz_treeshh wrote:

"I’m so happy for Anna, this kind nonchalant man."

@jude_ebu said:

"Look how cold he's behaving to her wife hold your hand u dey act like stick ....maybe e think say e still young..old daddy youngie, 2niteflavour you better man up and show that woman affection...hiss

@betterp1kin shared:

"She go explain tire, flavour said he’s single and that’s final."

Flavour visits his three daughters at school

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian in a viral clip had reported that his three daughters from different mothers were all on good terms.

A clip of the singer going to his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out went viral.

In one of the clips online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the youngest from school.

Source: Legit.ng